Comet’s Myntra Debut Signals a Bigger Moment for India’s Sneaker Culture

India’s sneaker culture has been evolving quickly, shaped as much by community and self-expression as by global trends. With its e-commerce debut on Myntra, culture-led sneaker brand Comet is stepping into a larger space bringing its design-driven approach to one of the country’s biggest fashion platforms.

Built around a product-first philosophy, Comet has focused on keeping design and development in-house, shaping its collections through experimentation and constant feedback from its community. The brand’s “Never Shy, Never Sorry” ethos comes through in its bold silhouettes, vibrant colourways and references that draw from nostalgia, street culture and everyday individuality.

With the launch, shoppers can now explore a curated range of over 40 styles on Myntra, including some of the brand’s most recognised silhouettes such as the X Lows, Aeon V2 and Alter. To mark the debut, Comet has also introduced the X Lows Polaris, a style unique to Myntra. The move makes the brand accessible to Myntra’s 75 million monthly active users, significantly expanding its reach.

“Comet has distinguished itself through a sharp design language and a deep-rooted community connection that resonates with the trend-forward shopper. The brand’s launch on Myntra aligns with our focus on offering trend-forward, culture-first brands that resonate with India’s new-age customers. With additions like Comet, we continue to strengthen our portfolio of brands that play a role in shaping India’s contemporary sneaker culture.” said Ritesh Mishra, Head of Category and Revenue at Myntra.

For Comet’s founders, the partnership is about scale without losing proximity to their audience. “Myntra has consistently shown that they understand and champion the brands they partner with. At Comet, every decision has been shaped by staying close to our customers, and that foundation remains unchanged as we grow. Launching on Myntra allows us to scale that belief to a wider audience.,” said co-founders Utkarsh Gupta and Dishant Daryani.

As sneakers continue to move from subculture to everyday style, the shift feels timely. With its arrival on Myntra, Comet becomes easier to discover while continuing to build around the same idea it started with: design that reflects culture, and a community that shapes it.