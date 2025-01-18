Contemporary Jewellery Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

People who know me understand that I’m a total jewellery enthusiast! Sadly, my busy schedule doesn’t give me many chances to flaunt my collection. However, during the holiday season, I received some stunning jewellery gifts—gold, silver, and contemporary pieces that I absolutely adore. While my jewellery drawer (of course I have a big drawer and not a small jewellery box) has enough standard, formal, subtle jewellery — I was in a search for something unique, something that's one-of-a-kind and this quest has led me to these standout brands. And I believe these brands should get the attention they deserve.

Goddess of Glocal

You’re going to be enchanted by the Goddess of Glocal. This brand first caught my attention at a luxe fair, where the designer confidently showcased her own earrings and pendant stack (I’m still in awe of her style). The real magic lies in their use of natural semi-precious stones, which are meticulously carved by artisans with decades of specialised experience. You’ll appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into each piece, made from brass, silver, and blended metals. Their unique designs, particularly my favourite — the ear-cuffs, stand out as bold statements that you can wear with pride. This is definitely a brand to keep an eye on if you’re looking to add something special to your collection.

Chicory Chai

If you have a penchant for antique aesthetics, Chicory Chai is the brand for you. This brand creates jewellery using traditional hand tools, which gives each piece a distinctive character. Their pieces are not perfect — they have flaws and imperfections and the same flaws define their beautiful handmade artistry. Plus, they offer bespoke services, allowing you to design exclusive pieces that I would definitely pair with a sari. This one is all about celebrating individuality through its timeless designs.

Kira

Kira is a treasure trove for those like me who adore chunky gold jewellery. Their designs are abstract and contemporary, capturing the essence of fluidity found in nature. The rings are my favourite. You’ll find that each piece has a flowy quality that feels both modern and organic. Whether you’re dressing up for an event or looking to elevate your everyday style, Kira’s statement pieces will surely make you stand out in any crowd.

Aadikara

Aadikara takes inspiration from the rich tapestry of Indian culture, particularly through its stunning earrings that reflect traditional forms while adding a contemporary twist. Their designs delve deep into the intricacies of Indian craftsmanship, exploring mediums like glass to create wearable art pieces that are functional yet artistic. One collection that I absolutely loved is the Calla Lily series—these accessories offer unique interpretations of the flower. If you’re looking for jewellery that tells a story and pays homage to cultural heritage while being fashion-forward, Aadikara is a brand you won’t want to miss.

Studio Vam

Studio Vam is where craftsmanship meets creativity! This jewellery studio collaborates with talented artisans from various backgrounds from Ajrakh block printers, brass metalsmiths, hand-embroiders, and bead weavers from Bhuj and Kutch, all of whom bring their skills together to create truly unique pieces. They also work with blue pottery ceramic artists from Jaipur to infuse even more artistry into their collections. What’s more inspiring is their commitment to sustainability and empowerment; they train non-craftspersons to become self-reliant through handwork. With each piece lovingly made and rich in cultural significance, Studio Vam offers jewellery that not only looks good but also does good.

These brands deserve all the admiration for their creativity and craftsmanship! Each one brings something special to the table, making them perfect additions to any jewellery lover's collection.