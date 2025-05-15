DIVANI Revives The 500-Year-Old Art Of Zardozi, Weaving Stories Of A Bygone Era

Nothing quite compares to the Museum of Art in New York—but for those who haven’t made it to the MET just yet, DIVANI’s flagship store in Delhi might come close. It offers a deeply immersive experience, inviting you to indulge in archival pieces, preserved zardozi embroidery, and the romance of Indian craftsmanship—reimagined with theatrical flair.

In the age of quiet luxury and clean lines, DIVANI is making a bold, resplendent statement—laced in gold, culture, and unapologetic grandeur. A heritage revival label founded by Sanya Dhir in 2013, is rewriting the rules of Indian couture and space design with its new flagship store at Dhan Mill, Chattarpur.

At first glance, it may seem a departure from the cobbled charm of Dhan Mill. But step through DIVANI’s ornate doorway, and you’re instantly transported—not just into a boutique, but into a theatrical mise-en-scène. It’s a love letter to Hindostan, where the richness of zardozi embroidery escapes the confines of couture and spills onto walls, ceilings, and every inch in between, enveloping you in its golden glow.

With archival heirloom pieces from the 1970s and a revival of the 500-year-old art of zardozi, the collection showcases timeless silhouettes—lehengas, ghararas, sarees, and odhanas—that channel the opulence of heritage while capturing the quiet intimacy of inherited memory.

The Zardoz Project

This isn’t mere nostalgia—it’s revival. And nowhere is that ethos more palpable than in DIVANI’s flagship interiors, where design, craft, and history converge in striking harmony. At the heart of the house’s narrative lies The Zardoz Project—not just a fashion initiative, but a cultural movement cloaked in couture. With it, DIVANI makes an impassioned commitment: to preserve the intricate legacy of zardozi embroidery and reimagine it for the present, ensuring that a centuries-old art form continues to shine on the modern stage.

A Flagship that Feels Like a Museum of Maximalism

The store is an architectural wonder—a maximalist dream that thrives on details. Each element speaks. The zardozi ceiling, for instance, is a visual crescendo: created using repurposed vintage embroidery panels interlaced with nine tones of gold thread and semi-precious stones. This shimmering canopy does more than dazzle—it nods to circularity, sustainability, and the overlooked genius of the zardozikars whose work often went uncredited.

Blurring The Lines Between Costume & Couture

DIVANI has always blurred the lines between costume and couture. The store—like its cinematic campaigns and heirloom-heavy collections—is drenched in drama. Accessories are sculptural. Silhouettes carry the weight of heritage without being bound by it. Everything is deliberate, from the curve of a mirror to the arch of a neckline.

In a world that often reduces modern Indian fashion to pastel lehengas and minimalist cuts, DIVANI takes a stand. With every zari-laced dupatta and hand-embroidered panel, it asserts that there is power in excess, pride in preservation, and storytelling in every thread.

A rare jewel in India’s retail landscape. A sanctuary for craftsmanship, a manifesto for maximalism, and a space where the past is not only remembered but relieved and reimagined. This isn’t just luxury defined by materials, but by meaning. In a world where fashion constantly flirts with fleeting trends, DIVANI has chosen the rarer path: timelessness. And in doing so, it has gifted Delhi not just a boutique, but an unforgettable experience.