ELLE CLOSET CONFIDENTIAL: Exploring Sara Tendulkar’s Travel Fits

Sara Tendulkar is a style icon in her own right and an up-and-coming fashion girlie (I’ve stalked her profile enough, and I can vouch for this). With a flair for fashion that perfectly balances comfort and chic, Tendulkar’s wardrobe choices during her recent Australian escapade are nothing short of fabulous. Whether lounging on a beach or exploring lush rainforests, her choices reflect her vibrant personality and love for adventure. Let’s dive into the colourful closet of this trendsetter as she takes us through her Aussie adventures!

Beachy Bliss at Lizard Island

The first stop was the stunning Lizard Island Resort, where Tendulkar soaked up the sun in an olive-green bikini set that screamed bohemian vibes! Paired with a matching cover-up from La Paz, she looked like a tropical goddess. Chunky earrings from Live To Tell and a stack of gold bangles added just the right amount of sparkle to her beachy ensemble. “It was a dreamy beach picnic,” she gushed, and honestly, who wouldn’t want to lounge in such style? With the ocean waves crashing in the background, she savoured the island’s beauty, basking in the sun and recharging under the peaceful Australian surroundings, blending stylishly into the picturesque paradise.

Gold Coast Sporty and Stylish

Next was the Gold Coast, where her day was filled with the best of nature and adventure.

Tendulkar traded her beachwear for some sporty chic attire — her mission for the fits was comfort and function. She kicked off her day exploring sandy beaches in an Alexander Wang top paired with breezy white linen pants from Aritzia and New Balance sneakers — perfect for running around like a kid again!

After soaking up the sun, she switched gears for an afternoon trek through the Rainforest Skywalk. For this adventure, she opted for matching separates that kept her looking effortlessly cool while navigating waterfalls and lush greenery. Talk about versatility!

Wildlife Wonders in Classy Casuals

On another day of exploration into the wild, Tendulkar went for a light and airy vibe with a casual white sleeveless shirt from H&M and sand-coloured skorts from Cult Gaia. This look was all about comfort with a side of sophistication! She accessorised this with comfy flats from Zara and topped it off with a chic hat from Myaraa. Throw in her go-to Cartier and Van Cleef bracelets, and you’ve got an outfit that’s as elegant as practical - coordinating colours with stunning surroundings. So chic of her!

Equestrian Elegance at Byron Bay

Last but definitely not the least was Tendulkar’s adventurous day at Byron Bay, where she saddled up for a horseback ride along the coast. Dressed in a cosy Sandro sweater paired with The Kooples pants and stylish cowboy boots from SaintG, she completed the equestrian-chic look! “As a first-time horseback rider, I wanted a blend of sophistication and practicality,” she shared, and boy, did she nail it! This outfit was perfect for galloping through scenic trails while looking effortlessly chic.

Sara Tendulkar’s Australian adventure is proof that style can be fun, functional, and fabulously personal. From beach picnics to rainforest hikes, she shows us how to dress for every occasion while keeping things playful and stylish. So here’s to more adventures — and more fabulous outfits— from this rising fashion star!