ELLE Exclusive: Avantika Becomes Amit Aggarwal’s Ultimate Muse For His New-Age Occasion Wear

In a world where fashion often oscillates between nostalgia and novelty, Amit Aggarwal stands at the crossroads of tradition breathing through the future. It's where every pleat, polymer, and handcrafted sequin tells a layered story of identity, evolution, and emotion. The designer's latest campaign is fronted by Mean Girls’ breakout star, and it’s a visual tour de force that redefines what Indian occasion wear can look and feel like.

At the heart of Amit’s creative language is a deep respect for heritage, paired with his desire to reinvent. “What has always drawn me to the intersection of tradition and innovation is the idea that heritage should evolve, it should breathe, shift, and speak to the times we live in,” he explains. Whether it’s handwoven Banarasi silks or discarded saris, Amit transforms cultural memory into sculptural, futuristic ensembles that feel both rooted and radical.

This campaign is no exception. From the crystalline shimmer of the emerald Crystalvein skirt to the architectural beauty of a reimagined Banarasi gown, every piece reflects a design philosophy that balances drama with wearability. “Garments are almost like architecture,” he says. “They need to hold shape, but they also need to allow for life, breath, and movement.” Each silhouette, no matter how bold, is designed to be lived in, crafted to move with the body, not against it.

Texture and movement are Amit’s secret weapons. Unlike traditional sketch-to-seam workflows, his process begins with material—pleating, layering, and molding unexpected elements, such as recycled polymer strips, to see how they bend, catch light, or flow around the body. The results are emotionally resonant pieces that reflect dualities: strength and softness, tradition and rebellion.

A standout from the campaign is the Banarasi gown, which embodies this ethos of reinvention. “Not even an ounce of the original textile is cut,” Amit shares. Instead, vintage saris are deconstructed, re-pleated, and fused with new-age structure, giving them a bold, modern shape without erasing their soul. “It becomes a dialogue between past and future, hand and machine, memory and imagination.”

The collection also revels in contrast, where leather cords meet floral cut-outs, and industrial shine mingles with the softness of silk. For Amit, occasion wear is never just about spectacle. “I’m inspired by people who are unafraid to be bold, who carry their individuality with pride. My designs are meant to adapt to that energy.”

Enter Avantika, the campaign’s muse. “She brings a unique duality that speaks directly to the heart of this collection,” he says. Born in the West but deeply connected to her Indian roots, Avantika personifies the diasporic experience—fluid, layered, unapologetically hybrid. “She doesn’t just wear the garments; she translates them for a wider audience,” Amit adds. “She makes the story feel personal, aspirational, and deeply relevant.”

The styling, too, is imagined as a dialogue between minimalism and maximalism, past and present. A polymer-draped lehenga with bold makeup and clean hair. A Banarasi gown paired with heirloom jewellery. “The pieces are a canvas for personal expression,” Amit says. “They should evolve with the wearer’s story.”

But beyond aesthetics, what Amit wants is to create a legacy. “Timelessness is about crafting garments with meaning,” he reflects. “They don’t just belong to a season—they belong to a feeling, a memory, a sense of self that endures.” His clothes are not trendy. They’re heirlooms from the future.

And ultimately, what does he hope people feel when they wear an Amit Aggarwal creation? “Transformed—yet completely themselves. The garment should reflect who they are, but also who they dare to become.”