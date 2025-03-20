ELLE Exclusive: Bodice's New Collection Has A Sustainable Japanese Textile

When we think of Bodice as a fashion label, we picture a brand that has always stood for a refined, cerebral approach to fashion. Founded by Ruchika Sachdeva, Bodice is known for its precise tailoring and quiet, yet powerful minimalism. At its core, this label is about honouring craftsmanship while stripping away excess, creating pieces that feel as natural as they do elevated.

Duality On Point

Its upcoming collection is no exception. This new drop is a tribute to self-discovery and transformation, embracing the ever-evolving nature of personal style. In collabration with Bemberg™, a 100% regenerative fibre made from cotton linter, serves as the foundation of this journey, offering a biodegradable, soft, and hypoallergenic base that is as functional as it is sustainable. The collection is deeply rooted in the idea of duality—the interplay between India and Japan, past and present, tradition and innovation. Drawing from India’s rich textile traditions but filtering them through a contemporary, globally relevant lens, the collection finds its balance between structured tailoring and fluid draping, bold hues and muted neutrals, the raw and the refined.

We sat down with the designer to talk about how this collection reflects her own creative evolution, why she continues to resist fleeting trends, and what excites her most about the future of the label.

Dressing Real Women

“This collection feels deeply personal,” Ruchika shares. “I have been reflecting on my journey—not just as a designer, but as a person navigating change, growth, and the evolving concept of identity.” Over the years, she has learnt to trust her instincts, step away from external pressures, and embrace imperfections.

That shift is evident in the collection’s design language. “I have leaned into raw textures, bolder contrasts, and a sense of ease. More than ever, I realise that dressing real women is the most joyful thing for me. That idea has shaped this collection in a way that feels both liberating and intentional.”

On Silhouettes and Textiles

The new collection explores the ever-evolving nature of identity through silhouettes that blend fluid draping with structured tailoring—a duality that allows each piece to move with the wearer. “Our fits have evolved from when I started Bodice. They have become more adaptive, more responsive,” she says.

The textiles mirror this philosophy too. “We have used block-printed fabrics that feel raw and expressive, and pleats that shift with movement. It is about designing for change—staying true to our values while leaving room for evolution.”

Why She Chose Bemberg™

A key material in this collection is Bemberg™, a 100% regenerative fibre made from cotton linter, known for its soft drape and eco-friendly properties. “I was drawn to Bemberg™ for its integrity—it is biodegradable, dyes beautifully, and has this subtle sheen that aligns with our aesthetic,” she explains.

Ruchika’s commitment to mindful design extends beyond the fabric itself. “I visited their facilities in Japan and saw the process firsthand. Sustainability is about looking at materials holistically—not just their environmental impact, but also how they feel, how long they last, and the emotions they evoke.”

India Meets Japan

The label's signature lies in the harmonisation of opposites, and this collection finds inspiration in the interplay between India and Japan. “Dualities are human. We all carry elements of tradition and modernity, strength and softness, structure and fluidity,” Ruchika reflects.

The collection weaves these contrasts together in unexpected ways—stark blacks and whites, androgynous shirts softened with delicate pleats, traditional Indian craftsmanship meeting Japanese minimalism. It is a dialogue between two design philosophies, bound by an appreciation for form and function.

Craft Meets Innovation

Ruchika is deeply committed to India’s craft heritage but is always looking for ways to innovate within tradition. For this collection, her team worked with weavers in Varanasi, introducing new, softer yarns into traditional handloom techniques. “It is about honouring tradition while pushing it forward,” she says. “I feel a deep responsibility to support craft communities, but also to make the collaboration meaningful—whether by improving durability, reducing environmental impact, or evolving the craft itself.”

So Over Trends!

In an industry that thrives on constant reinvention, the brand takes a different approach—one that prioritises longevity over seasonal trends. “I have always believed that confidence does not come from excess,” Ruchika says. “The women I design for do not need to overdress. They want pieces that highlight them, not overshadow them.” This belief is why Bodice embraces transeasonal design—clothing that adapts to different seasons, times of day, and moments in life. “Women today move between so many roles, often in the same day. Their clothes need to adapt with them,” she explains.

At its core, Bodice’s aesthetic is minimal but never austere, refined yet always wearable. This season, that meant exploring bolder hues, rawer textures, and experimental block-printing techniques—keeping the essence of Bodice alive while allowing it to evolve.

To The New kids

For designers navigating an industry obsessed with trends, Ruchika has one key piece of advice: stay true to your values. “There is so much pressure to be trendy or over-styled, but the real joy is in designing for real women. Understand their lives, their needs. Do not be afraid to say no to external influences. Trust your instincts, evolve at your own pace, and design with the intention that your pieces will still resonate years from now.” Timelessness, she believes, is not about playing it safe—it is about being authentic, thoughtful, and intentional.

The Next Move

Looking ahead, Ruchika is ready to take more risks, experiment with new techniques, and push the boundaries of what the brand can be. “The possibilities feel open,” she says. “I want to keep refining our process, making more conscious choices, but most importantly, I want to have fun—play, explore, and see where the journey takes us.”

Wherever it goes, one thing is clear: Bodice is not just designing clothes—it is shaping a new way of thinking about fashion. Intentional, adaptive, and deeply personal. And in a world of fleeting trends, that might just be the most radical statement of all.