ELLE Exclusive! Lakmē And AK|OK Anamika Khanna To Open LFW x FDCI 2025

Maximalist, quiet, eclectic, boho, goth, grunge or Indian redefined – fashion’s whole lexicon will be seen in an immersive, heady showcase in one of the most watched events that’s coming up. Lakmē Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) kick-starts on March 26 with a smorgasbord of style – from the runways to the A-list guests, front row celebrities, emerging designers and more. And we have exclusively learnt who’s powering up the start. The 2025 edition – that marks 25 years of a celebration of fashion – will see a show-stopping presentation by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna. Her prêt label, AK|OK is chosen to lead the fashion fete and it promises to be one of the books.

Beauty With Style

The designer is set to bring her passion to the runway and shares, “I am extremely honoured and excited to open Lakmē Fashion Week this season. Opening the show is a crucial moment—it sets the tone, creates the first impression, and leaves the audience eagerly anticipating what’s next. This collection is a celebration of bold, ambitious women who own their space, lead with confidence, and inspire others with their strength and individuality. Partnering with Lakmē, a brand that continuously champions modern beauty and self-expression, makes this collaboration even more special. I can’t wait for everyone to see and experience the story it tells.”

Keeping in mind a celebration of all things iconic, this season is marked with the Lakmē 9 to 5 Hya-Matte range—designed for the unstoppable modern woman who demands beauty that is lightweight yet long-lasting and works as hard as she does. Drawing inspiration from Lakmē’s 9 to 5 Hya-Matte range, the showcase promises to be bold, mirroring the balance between long-lasting beauty and effortless style.

Legacies In Sync

Counting down to the energy, self-expression and opulence that’s in store on the opening show, at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakmē, shares, “Lakmē has been championing beauty and fashion via Lakmē Fashion Week for 25 years, shaping trends and inspiring self-expression. Partnering with AK|OK Anamika Khanna for this milestone opening brings together two legacy brands that share a deep commitment to innovation and individuality.”

With the opening a little over two weeks away, we’re giving you the prompt – bring out the tuxes, FRow outfits and more. The fun descends March 26.