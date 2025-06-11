ELLE Exclusive: NorBlack NorWhite On Designing Nike’s Most Vibrant Collab Yet

When a global sportswear label like Nike partners with an Indian design studio, you know it's a cultural shift. At the heart of this limited-edition Nike x NorBlack NorWhite collection is bandhani, a centuries-old Indian tie-dye technique, reimagined on bold sportswear silhouettes: vibrant bras, shorts, tights, performance tops, sneakers, and a scene-stealing crossbody bag. Designed to move with women, on the court, on the street, or while winding down, it’s a vibrant blend of utility, joy, and identity.

From Indie Roots to Global Spotlight

Founded by Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar, NorBlack NorWhite began as an experimental love letter to Indian textiles. The Toronto-born creatives moved to India in 2009 to explore and collaborate with artisan communities across the country, especially in Gujarat’s Kutch region, where they were captivated by the history, patience, and precision of bandhani. Over the years, the duo cultivated a cult following for their technicolour aesthetic, subversive silhouettes, and handcrafted luxury rooted in tradition.

“We were never formally trained,” they’ve shared. “But we learned by doing, on trains, in studios, in the homes of weavers and dyers.” From their reversible BomBomber jackets to Ikat tracksuits, NBNW built a distinct identity at the intersection of heritage and streetwear. Their name, NorBlack NorWhite, is a manifesto in itself: a refusal to conform to binaries, a celebration of nuance, queerness, diaspora identities, and layered expression. It’s this ethos that now meets Nike’s global platform, ready to rewrite the rules of sport style.

A Ripple Becomes A Wave

“We were briefed by Nike around the themes of Burst and Ripple,” the duo explains. “The inspiration came from how radiant a singular ripple can transpire into larger movements, especially in textile form. The bleeding colours from tie-dye felt like the perfect metaphor. Fruition stood out to us—this moment felt like the explosion of flavours and feelings that have been building for years.”

And this moment has indeed been years in the making. The partnership began two years ago when Nike approached NorBlack NorWhite with a vision to blend performance wear with storytelling, function with flair. What followed was a design journey steeped in reflection about their creative identity, their love for Indian textiles, and how to express that heritage through pieces meant to move, breathe, and perform.

“Sportswear can often feel sterile, with limited colours, minimal patterns. We wanted to switch it up,” they explain. “Sport can be competitive, yes, but there’s also so much joy in it, on the field, in the stands, even during practice. Our prints and colours are a reminder of that fun.”

Craft In Motion

Rooted in this visual metaphor, the collection applies bandhani across Nike's sport-forward silhouettes, transforming workout staples into vibrant declarations of culture. Bright tops, supportive bras, playful shorts, sleek tights, and a crossbody bag that ties it all together—each piece is designed to move with women throughout their lives.

“We’ve been building NorBlack NorWhite and sharing our love for the art of dyeing, especially bandhani, for over 15 years,” say Kapadiya and Kumar. “So to be invited into Nike’s world and asked to co-create? It’s surreal. It’s a full-circle moment.”

A Powerful Cast

Shot by acclaimed photographer Bharat Sikka against the stunning backdrop of Jaipur’s stepwells, the campaign features Indian sportswomen who are redefining what strength looks like: wrestler Anshu Malik, sprinter Priya Mohan, and cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

“Seeing the cast standing tall, dripping in all the beautiful gear, under the burning sun, we got goosebumps,” the designers recall. “It was the intersection of art and sport, textile and culture. A dream come true.”

But it wasn’t just the visuals that moved them. It was the process. “The shoot reminded us why we do this. From surviving sandstorms and surprise rain in sunny Jaipur to watching Bharat capture these powerful women so effortlessly, it was humbling, and honestly magical.”

Designing A Movement

For NorBlack NorWhite, this collaboration is about more than clothing—it’s about visibility, legacy, and unlocking access. “It means the world—literally—to partner with Nike,” they say. “We’ve always loved incorporating sporty silhouettes with Indian textiles. Nike saw that, brought us in, and now this collaboration is going out into the world. It feels like we’ve been heard, seen, and empowered to keep going.”

This drop is a declaration that Indian craftsmanship belongs on the world fashion stage, in the gym, on the runway, and especially in sport. “We grew up playing sports. We know the power sport holds—how it brings people together across backgrounds, cultures, and communities,” they say. “This collection invites women in. Celebrates them. It reminds them to take up space, play hard, and look damn good doing it.”