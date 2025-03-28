ELLE First Look: Falguni Shane Peacock’s Fierce New Frontier

Falguni Shane Peacock’s latest collection showcase at the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI is a bold celebration of momentum, contrast, and the fearless pursuit of adventure. Inspired by the untamed spirit of their iconic panther logo, the collection channels power and fluidity in equal measure—where razor-sharp tailoring meets ethereal movement, and intricate embellishments create a sense of motion even in stillness. Cropped jackets with sculpted shoulders, sleek bodysuits, and power-packed minis exude confidence, while feathered overcoats and fluid, beaded gowns bring drama and dynamism. Designed for versatility, these statement pieces invite endless reinvention—layered, clashed, or worn solo to make an unforgettable impact. A fusion of couture craftsmanship and modern edge, this collection isn’t just about following the wind; it’s about turning into it—because sometimes, all it takes is a fearless ‘yes.’

A sneak peek from the collection

ELLE: Lakmē Fashion Week is celebrating 25 years this time around. Please elaborate on all the times you’ve presented your collection with them and how you’re feeling about being a part of this special milestone.

Falgunie Shane Peacock: Lakmé Fashion Week has been an integral part of our journey and being part of its 25th-year celebration is both nostalgic and exhilarating. Over the years, we’ve presented multiple collections on this platform, each one setting a new bar in our design language. From pushing creative boundaries to staging unforgettable runway moments—like our finale show in 2022 with a spaceship crash-landing set—we’ve always aimed to bring spectacle and storytelling to the LFW stage. Being a part of this journey has been incredible, and we’re excited to continue redefining glamour and innovation on this platform.

ELLE: What’s your collection called and how does it represent the evolution of your brand from its beginnings?

FSP: Our collection is called ‘Ashen Roses’. Every collection we create is both a continuation and an evolution of our journey. This one is no different—it reflects how we’ve grown, experimented and pushed boundaries while staying true to our core identity. The essence of Falguni Shane Peacock has always been about bold craftsmanship, intricate detailing and a fearless approach to design. With every collection, we take those signature elements and reinterpret them for the present and the future. It’s the best way to move forward—by honouring where we started while constantly redefining what comes next.

ELLE: Three crisp words to describe your collection.

FSP: Fierce. Edgy. Versatile.

A sketch of a look from the collection

ELLE: What’s the core inspiration, the silhouettes, colour palettes and key elements of the collection?

FSP: This collection is a reimagining of our brand’s DNA—where boldness meets intricacy and structure meets movement. Our signature silhouettes take centre stage, from razor-sharp tailored jackets and power-shouldered minis to fluid, embellished gowns and second-skin bodysuits. This season, trousers play a defining role, reinterpreting the way pants fit into a statement look. The colour palette is a study in impact—deep, moody hues punctuated by metallic accents and textural play. Intricate surface embroidery, beaded textures and sculpted cutouts create a sense of motion even in stillness. Every piece is designed to be layered, interchanged, and reimagined—crafted not just to be worn but to be owned.

ELLE: If your collection had to encapsulate its vision in the form of a movie director’s vibe, who would it be and why?

FSP: Stanley Kubrick. His films are a masterclass in precision, visual storytelling and an almost obsessive attention to detail—qualities that resonate deeply with our approach to design. Just as he crafted immersive, thought-provoking cinematic worlds, we build collections that are more than just outfits; they are like experiences. Like a Kubrick film, our designs command attention, evoke emotion and leave a lasting impact.

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock

ELLE: As Indian fashion is at a very pivotal standpoint at the moment, what’s one creative desire you want fulfilled for the betterment of the industry as a whole?

FSP: For Indian craftsmanship to be celebrated globally—not as an exotic niche, but as a powerhouse of luxury.

ELLE: What does your brand do best that no one else in the realm can match up to?

FSP: Glamour—unapologetic, high-voltage and unmistakably ours. We believe no one amplifies it quite like we do. It’s not just about embellishments or drama; it’s about the attitude, the storytelling and the way each piece commands attention. Our designs balance extravagance with precision, ensuring that every detail—whether it’s intricate embroidery, sculpted silhouettes or statement textures—feels effortless yet impactful. Glamour is this language we’ve perfected, season after season, for the last 21 years.