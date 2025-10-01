ELLE Graduates 2025: Here’s How To Apply

The wait is over—ELLE Graduates 2025 is here, and with it, one of the most exciting opportunities for emerging fashion talent. Over the years, this much-loved initiative has become a launchpad for young designers eager to disrupt the industry with fresh ideas, bold silhouettes, and unique perspectives. More than just an award, ELLE Graduates is a platform where creativity meets recognition, giving upcoming labels the chance to shine in front of the fashion world’s most influential voices.

Unlike traditional award ceremonies that celebrate established names, ELLE Graduates focuses solely on brands that are four years old or younger, ensuring that the spotlight falls on the next generation. If you’re a designer who has been waiting for the right moment to showcase your vision, this is your stage.

How to Apply

Applying for ELLE Graduates 2025 is all about presenting your work in the best way possible. To begin with, select the category/or categories you’d like to participate in.

The award categories are as follows:

1. Designer of the Year – Ready to Wear (Western)

2. Designer of the Year – Ready to Wear (Indian)

3. Designer of the Year – Fashion Accessories/ Jewellery

4. Designer of the Year – Men’s Wear

6. Designer of the Year – Sustainable Wear

From there, put together a selection of 7 to 10 high-resolution images (minimum 300 DPI) from your latest collection. Each look should be accompanied by detailed notes on the fabrics, stitching, and craftsmanship, allowing the jury to understand the story behind the garment.

Your submission should also include a clear description of the collection, including its inspiration, unique selling point, and the number of pieces it features. If you’re entering multiple categories, remember to prepare a separate note for each. Alongside this, you’ll need to provide a concise brand profile of no more than 200 words that captures the essence of your label, as well as a short designer profile detailing your journey so far. Don’t forget to include a recent photo of yourself to complete the package.

Once everything is ready, compile all the material into a single email and send it across to [email protected]. It’s that simple.

ELLE Graduates has always been about spotlighting raw, authentic talent and giving it the recognition it deserves. If you believe in your craft and your vision, this is your chance to put it out into the world. The stage is set, and now it’s your turn to take it.

