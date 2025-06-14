ELLE Model Spotlight: Jasroop Kaur Singh Is Not Here to Blend In

At just 23, British-Punjabi model Jasroop Kaur Singh is already a face you don’t forget. Living with vitiligo, she’s spent the past few years confidently redefining beauty on her own terms. She carries her identity like couture: tailored, deliberate, and never for show. “When people first see me, they’re often like, ‘Wait, you’re Punjabi?’” she laughs. “It’s funny, but I get it. I don’t look like what people expect a Punjabi girl to look like. But then again, what does that even mean?”

Three-and-a-half years into the industry, she’s built a career that most would envy—but modelling wasn’t always the plan. “Growing up, I didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do. Modelling definitely wasn’t on the radar. I was just a girl who loved beauty—like threading, nails, doing my own brows. I taught myself all of that,” she says. “I wanted to open a salon at one point, you know? That was my little dream.” There’s a warmth in the way she talks about her upbringing—especially the freedom she was given to just be. “No one pushed me to be a doctor or lawyer, or follow some ‘safe’ career path. I think that’s a big part of why I’ve been able to find myself in this space.”

Beauty, for Jasroop, was always part ritual, part rebellion. “Threading your own brows? That’s like a North Indian rite of passage. I used to practice on myself—and my poor cousin.” And then there’s the hair. It’s long, silky, and very much hers. “I’ve always had really long hair. Even now, within the industry, people ask me if I’d cut it for a job, and I’m like, absolutely not. My hair is sacred. It’s part of who I am.”

There’s this pressure in fashion to change everything about yourself—your hair, your skin, your body. But I’ve always said, either you take me as I am, or you find someone else. Simple



In a world that’s constantly trying to mould people to fit trends, Jasroop is quietly radical in her refusal to conform. “There’s this pressure in fashion to change everything about yourself—your hair, your skin, your body. But I’ve always said, either you take me as I am, or you find someone else. Simple.” That self-assurance also extends to her skin. Jasroop has vitiligo, a condition that was once seen as a ‘flaw’ in fashion, now redefined—largely by people like her—into something beautiful. “Touch wood, I’ve never had a bad experience because of my skin in the industry,” she says. “But I also think that’s because I know who I am. I speak up. I won’t just sit quietly if something doesn’t feel right.” Still, she’s honest about the industry’s inconsistencies. “There are brands that want you just to tick a box. You can tell. But then there are others—like my regular clients at Primark and ASOS—who’ve worked with me from the start, not because of how I look but because of who I am. That’s the difference.”

She pauses for a beat. “If I’m honest, I think inclusion has actually slowed down this year. There was a time when it felt like things were changing fast, but lately? Not so much. It’s subtle, but you feel it.” It’s part of why the Indian market is so important to her. She’s been close to signing with an agency in India—twice, actually—but it didn’t work out. “I was gutted,” she admits. “But I believe in timing. And I know there's no one like me there. That space hasn’t seen someone who looks like me, and I’m ready to take that on—not just for myself, but for younger girls who need to see that difference can be powerful.” Her sense of purpose runs deeper than bookings and campaigns. “This is about more than just modelling. I want to change how we see beauty—how we define it. It’s not just about being light-skinned or a size six. I want to show the world that beauty has no single shape or shade.”

When asked what a couture collection based on her life would look like, she doesn’t hesitate. “Clean, elegant, timeless. Think black, neutrals, simple lines—but worn with confidence,” she says. “I could be in a tracksuit or a gown and still carry it like it’s high fashion. It’s about presence, not labels.” Her personal style reflects that duality—chic yet effortless. “I’m known among my friends as the one who’s always put together. Even if we’re just going for dinner, I’m the heels-and-jeans girl. Always ready for a red carpet moment—even if it’s just Nando’s,” she jokes.

Despite being in the public eye, Jasroop keeps her private life very private. “People see my work online, but they don’t see my family, my personal moments, and I like it that way. Social media doesn’t need to have everything,” she says. “There’s too much energy out there—evil eye and all. So I protect what matters.” That balance is vital, especially in a job where you're always “on.” “You have to constantly be your best self,” she explains. “Some days I wake up feeling crap, but I still do my skincare, still show up. You have to. But I don’t believe in ‘fake it till you make it’. I think you have to actually feel good within yourself.”

As an introvert in an extroverted industry, she values her downtime. “I love people, but I’m very selective with my energy. After shoots or events, I come home to peace. I live just outside London, and no one really knows me around here. It’s bliss.”

I’d love to walk for the big names—Sabyasachi’s anniversary show? That would’ve been a dream. I think I have the look, the walk, the presence

Runway? She’s done it. Berlin Fashion Week was a highlight, but she wants more. “I’d love to walk for the big names—Sabyasachi’s anniversary show? That would’ve been a dream. I think I have the look, the walk, the presence. It’s just about brands being open to more than one kind of model.” Still, her true love is editorial. That Outhouse campaign of hers? Immaculate. “Campaigns are great, but editorials? That’s where I come alive. You get to play, explore, push boundaries. It’s where the artistry happens.” She lights up again when talking about the Indian models she admires. “Neelam Gill, of course. She was the first Punjabi girl I saw really doing it, and she’s been amazing. We’ve actually become friends over the years. And Avanti Nagrath,I love what she’s doing right now. She’s fresh, powerful, and has it.”

So what’s the hardest part of her job? “Probably the emotional side. Always being ‘on’, always looking your best. Some days it’s easy. Other days, it’s exhausting. But I love what I do. Like really love it. So even on the hard days, I’m grateful.” Jasroop doesn’t just model clothes. She models courage, softness, defiance, and joy—all wrapped up in one glossy, glowing package. And she’s only getting started.

