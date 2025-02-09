ELLE Weaves: Subbah Is Weaving a Sustainable Tomorrow with Khadi

In the vibrant landscape of Indian fashion, Subbah emerges as a beacon of sustainable practices, seamlessly blending heritage with contemporary design. Rooted in the Hindi word for "a new morning," Subbah embodies a fresh approach to textile creation, driven by Nimisha Diwakar and her mother’s commitment to ethical craftsmanship and environmental responsibility. This dedication shines through every garment, transforming personal stories and cultural inspirations into wearable art.

At the core of Subbah's philosophy lies a deep reverence for khadi, the hand-spun and hand-woven fabric that symbolises India's rich history and its journey towards independence. The brand reimagines khadi, not just as a textile, but as a narrative of resilience, artistry, and a profound connection to India's cultural roots. This commitment places Subbah alongside other homegrown brands that are redefining fashion by honouring India’s textile heritage through traditional handloom techniques.

The Making Of The Garment

The production process here is a testament to collaboration, working closely with skilled artisan clusters of West Bengal who carry the time-honoured legacy of khadi through generations. The partnership ensures the preservation of traditional crafts while providing fair wages and safe working conditions for the artisans. This ethical approach aligns with a growing movement in the fashion industry towards greater sustainability and ethical practices.

The creation of khadi at Subbah involves a meticulous process. The journey begins with raw cotton, which is cleaned and spun into yarn using the traditional charkha. Skilled artisans then hand-spin the yarn, giving it its distinctive, natural texture. Embracing eco-consciousness, the yarn is dyed with natural, eco-friendly dyes derived from plants or minerals. The dyed yarn is carefully arranged on a loom to form the warp and weft, then sized for weaving, preparing it for the next stage. The heart of khadi creation lies in the hands of the artisans who weave the yarn together on a handloom, bringing the fabric to life. The newly-woven fabric is washed, softened, and sometimes starched, perfecting its texture and feel. Each batch of handwoven khadi carries its own unique charm, reflecting the individuality of the artisans who crafted it.

Once the khadi fabric is woven, it becomes a canvas for Subbah's signature designs. The brand's motifs and prints, often inspired by personal stories and the beauty of the surroundings, are carefully applied, adding a personal touch. The journey culminates in pattern making, cutting, stitching, and finishing, where all the elements come together to create the final product. Each garment is then packed with love, ready to be delivered with the hope of bringing as much joy to its wearer.

Subbah's commitment extends beyond its production processes. By using sustainable fabrics like Khadi and partnering with artisans who uphold traditional techniques, Subbah minimises waste, supports local communities, and promotes conscious consumption. It invites folks to experience the beauty of slow fashion.

