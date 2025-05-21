Every Time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dominated Headlines At The Cannes Film Festival

Since her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2002, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become a beloved regular at the coveted red carpet, year after year. Denoting a tremendous transformation, her sartorial outings are always the most talked about moments at the festival, with fashion biggies yearning to dress her in their finest creations.

Take the Michael Cinco moment for example, that one ice-blue gown skyrocketed their sales multifold and which will easily go down in history as one of the most iconic red-carpet moments, ever. As Ash makes her latest appearance in classic Manish Malhotra fashion, let's dive into her style trajectory at the Cannes Film Festival.

Throwback To The Future

The actress arrived at the Matrix Reloaded premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 56th International Cannes Film Festival, back in May 2003, wearing a futuristic black gown. Loving the crisscross tied-up detail at the centre-front seam.

Noir Nostalgia

The former Miss World's sartorial armour of choice for the 2005 edition was a sultry black gown with a sheer panel and some monochrome embroidery.

Silks And Sirens

Has to be one of my favourite looks, ever. The strapless midnight blue number is a masterclass in opulence, with the snake-inspired necklace adding the much-needed oomph to this ensemble as a whole.

Structure Play

It's giving vision, it's giving execution. The structured corset was way ahead of its time and could fit right in if this were the set of Dune 3. Denis Villeneuve, you listening?

All That Glitters Is Gold

2014 saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan take her Roberto Cavalli gown for a spin and history was made. The cut, the tailoring and the minimal accessorising - styling was supremely on point.

Good Ol' Classics

Shoutout to Elie Saab for nailing the colour analysis because working with a nude palette can sure be a daunting task. This ethereal number is meticulously adorned with fine embroidery and complements her body type effortlessly.

Princesscore

This ballgown needs no introduction. It's fabulously constructed and despite the incredibly heavy make, Ash knows her way around rocking every outfit come rain or shine.

Red-dy For It?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a lacy red-tiered gown for the 120 Beats Per Minute screening during the 70th Cannes Film Festival in France. The oxblood lip is undoubtedly winning here.

Iridescent Energy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the screening of A Hidden Life during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a Jean-Louis Sabaji gown. With an origami-inspired, floor-sweeping train, this iridescent gown was overall well-received in the high fashion circles.

Volume Play

Love it or hate it, this Gaurav Gupta moment dominated all tabloids and was the talk of the town a couple years ago. Quite audacious and spectacular, if you ask us.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Headlines were made. EMVs shattered. This Falguni Shane Peacock creation adorned with hand-beaten gold flower inserts at Megapolis' premiere made a case of exagerrated trains and oomph. Our verdict: We missed her old style, fluid and effortless.

Where's The Party Tonight?

Enter dramatic train number...I've lost count, never mind. Again, FSP made an appearance with a highly divisive look - some lauding the audacity, some complaining of overdone maximalism.

Pristine Whites

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking return in a visual statement that honours Indian handloom - a meditation in ivory, rose gold, and silver. All eyes on the handwoven Kadwa ivory Banarasi handloom saree from Manish Malhotra.

