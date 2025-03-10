Bata India: High-Fashion Strides From The Pop-Culture Phenomenon We Grew Up With

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, few brands manage to strike the perfect balance between nostalgia and contemporary style quite like Bata. What started over a century ago as a reliable go-to for affordable, durable footwear has blossomed into a symbol of accessible luxury, blending high fashion with its deeply ingrained Indian heritage. Having expertly navigated the shift from being a household name for everyday shoes to a bold player on the global fashion stage, the brand continues to push boundaries with trend-driven collaborations and timeless designs.

As a fashion insider, I sure can say that Bata is rewriting the rulebook.

Recently, over cover star Ahsaas Channa was lensed sporting the Metallic North Star sneakers by Bata India, amalgamating high fashion with drippy streetwear. Talk about evolution.

The Bata X Geisha Designs Collab

Bata also assumed the role of being the official footwear partner for Geisha Design's collection 'Marquise,' an evening wear repertoire bringing couture and craftsmanship to the fore. Pieces from the Bata Celebration Collection blend in seamlessly, turning a page in this fashion-fuelled chapter, all guns blazing. Shiny and pointy ones, we reckon.

A History Lesson

Around 100 years ago, Bata opened its first production unit in Konnagar, near Calcutta heralding a new era for footwear production in the nation. In fact, the Batanagar factory is one of the pioneers in setting up shoe manufacturing machinery in the country. And understandably so; we like to think of it as an Indian brand! Now known as Bata India Limited, the brand’s connect with the audience is a result of carefully-curated messaging and thriving design excellence, that translates seamlessly through their numerous lines that cater to specific wants of the customer. Bata Red Label, Ninewest, NorthStar, Power and so much more.

While their domestic dominion is a case study for the books, the brand’s newfangled tryst with the runway has reached London Fashion Week (in collaboration with designer Aartivijay Gupta for her collection ‘Postcards to Kashmir’). I also distinctly remember sitting front row and watching Amit Aggarwal’s stint at India Couture Week last year, for which the remarkable couturier joined forces with Ninewest by Bata to deliver an astounding collaboration. This is what sets the brand apart. It’s easy to lose the high-fashion essence when you’re restricted to mass-production, which in this case is fabulously contradicted with Bata’s resilient strides towards democratising the scene.

Tapping into the contemporary pulse

Bata India’s newest ‘Celebration Campaign’ is a timely entrant spotlighting all your footwear needs at wedding related events and houses a varied repertoire of crystal-studded heels, golden sneakers and an array of loafers at reasonable price points. And it’s not just the pulse of fashion that the brand has tapped into — there are soul-ties with everything pop-culture related, cue their Emily In Paris collection, with actress Sharvari as the face of the campaign.

Laced with nostalgia was another collaboration of theirs, that brought together two beloved icons: Hush Puppies’ basset hound and Snoopy, the famous Beagle from Peanuts.The limited-edition Hush Puppies x Peanuts collection aimed to capture the essence of the groovy 70s, and boy it did. Fun fact: my coworker wears that pair every single day! So yes, Bata is Indian at this point, even the Czechs will agree.