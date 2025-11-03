Fashion’s Class Of 2025: Meet The Year’s Most Defining Voices

From icons who defined eras to disruptors rewriting the rules, this is the class that made the year unforgettable. What's more, many of those shaping fashion today have weighed in on their peers, creating a rare moment of mutual recognition.

1) Kavya Trehan, Musician

Photograph: Rachel Pachuau

"My personal style in three words is adrogynous, interpretive and heirloom-oriented."

— Kavya Trehan, Musician

2) Uorfi Javed, Influencer & Actress

“There are two sides to Uorfi’s fashion: one where she wears her own creations, and the other where she showcases pieces by renowned designers. I style her for the latter. The process of styling Uorfi is pretty straightforward. She’s very clear about what she wants, and I hunt that down for her—it could be straight off the runway or a collaborative custom piece.

Once the outfit is finalised, we build the look around it with accessories, HMU, and even photoshoot ideas. We exchange a lot of references, from music videos to iconic fashion moments to style icons like Marilyn Monroe and Cher. The looks we create are a pure display of my love for fashion and her love for creating a 'Moment'.”

— Neha Chug, Celebrity Stylist

3) Zeenat Aman, Actor

Photograph: Tanya Agarwal

"Zeenatji was my quiet strength on set anchoring me, reminding me of the power of grace. Working with her has been the greatest highlight of my career."

— Faraz Arif Ansari, Film Director

4) Manish Malhotra, Designer

Photograph: (Tito)

“Manish has been a part of my life on- and off-screen for years now. What I love about him is that he doesn’t just make clothes, he makes memories. Every time I have worn something of his, whether it’s for a film or some personal occasion, I have always felt like the best version of myself. He always finds a way to impress with each creation, but the soul and vision behind it have always stayed the same… and that’s what makes him the icon he is.”

— Kajol, Actor

5) NORBLACK NORWHITE

"Celebrating 15 years with Nike was monumental. The collab rippled far beyond fashion, putting India on the map in a way that felt fresh, inclusive, and full of possibility. We were also grateful to work with Bharat Sikka, whom we deeply admire. There truly wasn’t anyone better to create iconic images for such an iconic moment.”

— Amrit Kumar and Mriga Kapadiya, Founders of NORBLACK NORWHITE

6) Varad Bang, Artist

“Varad Bang blends classical mastery with haunting imagination. Trained in Florence, his portraits are steeped in Baroque drama yet speak urgently to the present—inviting us to see life’s contradictions and beauty anew.”

— Arjun Sawhney & Arjun Butani, Founding Directors, Pristine Contemporary

7) Mohit Rai, Stylist & Designer

“I started out as a fashion intern 15 years ago, moving through editorial before styling icons like Kareena, Sonam, Janhvi, Aishwarya, Kiara and more. That mix of editorial rigour and celebrity styling shaped ITRH, which I co-founded with Ridhi Bansal and now scale globally with ITRH and ITRHTWO. What excites me today is how magazines have evolved from glossy pages to powerful platforms—building brands, driving business, and connecting Indian fashion with global markets.”

— Mohit Rai, Stylist and Designer

8) Antar Agni

Photograph: (Ujjawal Dubey, Designer)

“Public Relations is really about bringing a brand’s vision to life and getting people to feel something about it. Antar-Agni has been with us from the early days, and what makes working with them so special is how fearless and original they are. They’re not afraid to try new things, which means we get to go beyond the usual PR playbook. With a brand like this, you’re not just doing your job — you’re building something meaningful and memorable, every single time."

— Bhavika Morparia, Founder and CEO, Elevate PR

9) Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai

Marangoni Mumbai is fast becoming a launchpad for India’s next fashion voices. With a curriculum rooted in craft and global exposure, the school pushes bold experimentation—blending heritage and innovation for the world stage.

10) Avni Doshi, Author

“Avni Doshi’s writing style reminds me of the quiet power of restrained fashion—clean lines, muted tones, no frills, but deeply affecting. She knows the impact of what’s left unsaid.”

— Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Editorial Director, ELLE & ELLE Gourmet

11) Deepak Gupta, Model

“We didn't even know he was modelling until his poster turned up at the mall. From Louis Vuitton runways to Armani Campaigns, every call before a show feels surreal—and makes us proud beyond words. Before every show he calls us—that small call means a lot to us.”

— Anil Kumar Gupta & Asha Gupta, parents of Deepak Gupta

12) Alok Vaid-Menon, Poet, Comedian, Public Speaker & Actor

“Collaborating with Alok was transformative— for me and the brand. Their commitment to purpose and inclusivity is unwavering; to experience Alok is to witness truth lived unapologetically."

— Shubhika Sharma, Designer, PAPA DON'T PREACH

13) Sushant Abrol, Designer, Countrymade

Photograph: (Dolly Devi)

“Menswear in 2025 should hold memory. Clothes should feel lived in—quiet, honest, rooted in craft and consequence.”

— Sushant Abrol, Designer, Countrymade

14) Avanti Nagrath, Model

“When I first stepped on a runway, I carried dreams and determination with me. Every global stage since has been about representing India with pride.”

— Avanti Nagrath, Model

15) Lakshmi Menon, Model

Photograph: (Tenzing Dakpa)

“Trends are overrated. Style endures. My Yohji trousers, bought with my first paycheck, are still in my wardrobe—can’t get more f*cking vintage than that.”

— Lakshmi Menon, Supermodel

16) Vijay Verma, Actor

Photograph: (Megha Singha)

"I think I have always been comfortable experimenting, especially with gender-neutral styling."

— Vijay Verma, Actor

17) Anu Merton, Jewellery Designer

“India's beauty and emotional depth inspire me endlessly. From childhood memories of winter mornings to my mother's saree, everything here pulsates with emotion. This same emotional surge fuels my design process. I envision how a piece of jewellery will make its wearer feel, bringing the sights, sounds, and smells to life.”

— Anu Merton, Jewellery Designer

18) Rahul Mishra, Designer

"Thank you Rahul Mishra and all the artisans for your talent and time to make this incredibly intriate and special piece. It is an honour to wear your work and celebrate Indian craftsmanship."

— Gigi Hadid at NMACC India, Supermodel

19) Akshat Bansal, Designer, B L O N I

Photograph: (Sunhye Shin)

“Watching a homegrown brand like B L O N I grow has been thrilling. Akshat Bansal is constantly innovating, and I’m always curious about what his next collection will bring.”

— Zoha Castelino, Fashion Director, ELLE India

20) Kiran Rao, Film Director, Screenwriter & Film Producer

“Style for me is an extension of my personality, and I’ve never thought of fashion as something to keep up with, but rather something to live with. Much like cinema, clothing for me is not just about aesthetics— it’s story-driven and personal.

I instinctively respond to certain colours, weaves and silhouettes, and I wear what I feel most comfortable in. While I love experimenting with fashion, I am acutely conscious of its impact on the environment, and I try to buy only what I feel will endure in my wardrobe”

— Kiran Rao, Film Director, Screenwriter & Film Producer

21) Masaba Gupta, Designer

Photograph: (Prerna Nainwal)

“I’ve known Masaba for over 30 years, and I need to explain who she truly is. Masaba is someone who has an innate love for the finer things in life. She has an eye for beauty and an instinct for creating extraordinary things.

I’ve watched her journey closely—the bridal pieces she’s designed, the fine jewellery she’s created, and it’s unlike anything else I’ve seen come out of India. There’s a uniqueness, a boldness, and a sense of refinement in her work that sets her apart.”

— Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Actor

22) Alanna Panday

Long before minimalism became an Instagram trend, Alanna Panday was quietly defining it—through soft pastels, airy fabrics, and serene, sunlit spaces. Today, her aesthetic sets the tone for a generation craving calm elegance.

23) Raja Kumari, Rapper & Songwriter

Photograph: (Kirti Narain)

“My creative relationship with Raja Kumari has always been about storytelling through fashion, driven by our shared love for culture and art—far beyond the pull of likes or social media numbers. Together, we’ve built the persona of ‘Couture Kumari,’ blending her LA upbringing and deep cultural pride with a mission to spotlight Indian fashion on a global stage.

My role is to translate that vision, often working with incredible Indian designers who have gone out of their way to create custom looks— sometimes within impossible timelines—for her biggest moments. It’s always exciting, always something new, and every look is designed to feel fresh, fearless, and unlike anything that’s been done before.”

— Mira Godbole, Stylist

24) Seedhe Maut, Musician

"Fav brand x goated duo"

"Damn! Nike check"

"That's some billboard business"

"Great to see Nike India supporting loal talent and showasing their journey. The 'local roots to global moves' narrative is inspiring, Looking forward to seeing more collaborations and stories from #RiseIndia!"

— Fans via Instagram

25) Tarun Vishwa, Photographer

“Working with Tarun Vishwa is an experience that stays with you—not just during the shoot, but long after. His mastery of lighting and composition is unmatched. He knows exactly what he wants from a frame and wastes no time in capturing sheer magic. It’s always reassuring to work with Tarun—he brings a sense of collaboration while anchoring every shoot with his veteran expertise.”

— Shaeroy Chinoy, Fashion Editor, ELLE India

26) K.L. Rahul, Cricketer

Photograph: (Sahil Behal)

“He has an innate sense of style and is always ahead with his fashion choices.” — Athiya Shetty, Actress. “Athiya and I share a similar easy-going style, and her influence on my fashion choices has been significant. Even though she doesn’t approve of my shopping habits, I know she secretly enjoys my shopping sprees." — KL, in turn, acknowledges the impact of Shetty’s style on his own. 27) Rhea Kapoor, Film Director & Stylist “My mentor, Rhea Kapoor, is the most creative and talented person I know, with an aura and audacity like no other. She has an incredible ability to bring out the best in everyone she collaborates with and a rare talent for creating pure magic every single time she works on something. When I’m not calling her during a fashion crisis, I’m calling her for food recommendations, because she truly knows it all. I wouldn’t have the career I do today without her influence, guidance, and inspiration. Love her to bits!”

— Meagan Concessio, Celebrity Stylist

28) Masoom Minawala, Luxury Influencer

Photograph: (Victoria Krundysheva)

Boasting 1.3 million followers and over 300 brand partnerships, Masoom Minawala stands at the forefront of India’s global fashion movement. Whether gracing runways for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla or collaborating with international icons like Roberto Cavalli and Reik, she embodies a seamless blend of homegrown elegance and worldwide influence.

29) Suniel Shetty, Actor

Photograph: (Getty Images)

“I have always been obsessed with Suniel Shetty! It was a childhood crush. When I was six, I even shot an ad with him, and even back then, he was the epitome of cool and charisma. Honestly, he’s criminally underrated as an actor—so natural, so effortless, never trying too hard. And now? Whew. The way he has aged… unreal. Sir is in his zaddy era—silver fox energy, gym-fit, and that unbothered aura that just screams cool.”

— Ahsaas Channa, Actor

30) Sobhita Dhulipala, Actor

Photograph: (Soujit Das)

“I don’t know if I’m a style icon, but being recognised for it by many expert institutions (including ELLE) definitely makes me feel thrilled. There are days when I like to go all out with styling by collaborating with creative minds and excellent design houses, and there are days when I show up in a relaxed fit from my wardrobe for even the grandest of occasions. I find that my style is increasingly becoming personal and not curated. I want to be seen for who and how I am.”

— Sobhita Dhulipala, Actor

31) Farhan Akhtar, Actor

Photograph: (Abheet Gidwani)

“When it comes to a character, yes, fashion helps with storytelling and aids embodying the character. But in my personal life, I am a little more relaxed. Comfort over everything has always been something I’ve followed. But I do have a bigger wardrobe now than I did 25 years ago.” —Farhan Akhtar, Actor

32) Karuna Ezara Parikh, Author

Author, poet, muse—Karuna Ezra Parikh wears her tattoos like verses, each line a story. Fighting cancer with unflinching grace, her style drifts from airy organza saris to gingham ruffles, always anchored in truth and beauty.

33) Sanya Malhotra, Actress

Photograph: (Vansh Vimani)

“Cinema doesn’t just reflect fashion, it shapes it. The visual language of film has the power to spark movements, redefine beauty, and challenge norms. As an actor, I experience that shift with every role. Each character influences how I approach style, making it more intentional, bold, and rooted in narrative. Fashion isn’t just about trends for me, it’s about expression, identity, and storytelling. Films have shown me that personal style can be fearless and constantly evolving.”

— Sanya Malhotra, Actress

