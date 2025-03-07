Find Your Inner Light: Aulerth & Suneet Varma's 'Mehr' Jewellery Collection Celebrates Self-love

Aulerth, India's first multi-designer house of couture-inspired, consciously crafted jewelry, is delighted to unveil its latest collection in partnership with Suneet Varma – ‘Mehr.’ This intricately-designed collection is a radiant expression of self-love, like a sunbeam illuminating the soul. ‘Mehr’ whispers tales of profound inner beauty, a love that begins within and radiates outward, enriching not just the wearer but everyone around them. In a world often focused on external validation, ‘Mehr’ serves as a gentle reminder of the enduring beauty and worth within each one of us.

In a world driven by recognition and achievement, where external validation often takes center stage, ‘Mehr’—meaning "loving" in Persian and symbolizing the "sun"—offers a profound reminder: self-love gives life deeper meaning. Inspired by the timeless elegance of the Taj Mahal, a monument to eternal love, this collection embodies an enduring truth—love begins within and then radiates outward.

‘Mehr’ seamlessly merges the grandeur of Mughal architecture with the intricate artistry of Indian craftsmanship, transcending fleeting trends to create jewelry that captures love in its purest, most radiant form. With Suneet Varma’s signature blend of opulence, grace, and modernity, each piece is a timeless expression of elegance and self-celebration.

The collection offers a diverse range of exquisite jewelry, from delicate chains and stunning earrings to statement rings and graceful bangles. Elegant necklaces and maangtikas complete the collection, along with chic bracelets. With prices ranging from INR 4,000 to INR 55,000, each piece in ‘Mehr’ is more than just a beautiful accessory; it's an investment in self-love and empowerment. Designed to be cherished for generations, ‘Mehr’ serves as a radiant symbol of inner beauty, a celebration of individuality, and a tribute to the enduring nature of love to be cherished for generations, embodying enduring beauty and reminding us that true love, like a masterpiece, transcends time.

On the launch, Vivek Ramabhadran, Founder & CEO of Aulerth, says, “It is wonderful to launch a new collection with Suneet Varma. In this collection, you will see designs intricately cut in ornate Mughal-inspired shapes, yet retaining lightness for comfort. The collection, titled “Mehr” (which means the sun and love) carries the message of ‘Self-love, Selflessly’ - by celebrating the inner radiance that resides in us, which reminds us that we are enough for ourselves, thus rendering the most precious gift of ‘self-love’. But, also with a deeper understanding that it’s the same radiance in others as well, and we are no different from others in an absolute sense; and hence ‘self-love’ in a very selfless’ way.”

Design maestro, Suneet Varma, shares his thoughts on the launch of his new jewelry collection with Aulerth - "I am truly overwhelmed by the love and appreciation our last collaboration received, and it brings me immense joy to once again join hands with Aulerth for ‘Mehr’. This collection is very close to my heart—an ode to self-love, timeless elegance, and the enduring beauty of Indian craftsmanship. ‘Mehr’ is not just jewelry; it is a celebration of the radiance within us all. I hope it resonates with everyone who wears it, just as it did with me while creating it."

Crafted from consciously reclaimed metals and adorned with semi-precious gemstones, the ‘Mehr’ collection breathes life into jewelry with stories waiting to be told. From dawn-like pearls to paradise-green aquamarines, each piece whispers a tale of warmth, affection, and nurturing energy. The intricate Kundan work, artfully reimagined, transforms these designs into miniature masterpieces, affirming the wearer’s inherent radiance, self-worth, and beauty, while evoking hope and the enduring power of love.

Please Find Below Details On Some Of The Products From The Collection Below.



A vision of beauty, this cuff features soft aquamarine-hued stones nestled within rich Kundan work, drawing inspiration from the meticulous detailing of Mughal miniature artworks.

Price - INR 18,000



Inspired by the meticulous detailing of Mughal miniature artworks, this ring features dual peacock motifs nestled within rich Kundan work.

Price - INR 8000



This exquisite maangtika is a symphony of shimmering semi-precious Kundan stones, accented with aquamarine-hued stones and delicate work.

Price - INR 10,000



The craftsmanship of these elegant earrings, featuring high-grade unfaceted zirconia-kundan stones and aquamarine-hued stones, is evident in their nostalgic charm and versatile style, perfect for both Indian and Western wear.

Price - INR 18,000



This ethereal necklace showcases the artistry of rich Kundan work, embellishing stunning aquamarine-hued stones.

Price - INR 45,000

‘Mehr’ is a wearable ode to the soul. It is a love letter to the wearer, a gentle reminder that true beauty lies within and that self-love is the most precious gift—one that enriches not just oneself, but also the world around us.