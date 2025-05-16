Fine Jewellery Brands To Put On Your Radar This Season

Let’s be honest—fine jewellery isn’t just for engagement rings and black-tie events anymore. It’s 2025, and we’re romanticising everyday luxury, one dainty chain (or dramatic cocktail ring) at a time. Whether you're building your forever collection or just feel like treating yourself (because you deserve it, obviously), these indie fine jewellery labels are delivering on craft, story, and straight-up vibes.

From old-world glamour to pieces that feel like wearable art, here are the brands we’re currently obsessed with and trust us, your jewellery box is about to have a glow up to mark. We aren't just talking about trending summer jewels we are thinking classics you can treasure.

Akshita Rattha

Akshita Rattha makes jewellery for the ones who love a bit of quiet drama. The kind of pieces that look like they’ve been passed down, but were actually made for right now. Drawing inspiration from architecture, nature, and old-world craft, everything feels considered — like it belongs to someone with stories to tell.

Founded by gemologist Akshita Rattha (yes, she knows her stones), the brand isn’t just about sparkle. It’s about intention. Her designs carry energy, heritage, and that rare ability to feel both timeless and totally current. If you're into jewellery that says something without shouting, this is the one to know.

Mia By Tanishq

Subtlety and an undeniable charm, Mia by Tanishq is the perfect addition to your existing jewellery repertoire with its versatile offerings and cutting edge design. Family functions, check. Office parties, check. A special date night, check.

ORRA

With uncompromising quality and a taste for the finer things in life, ORRA's design signature is a masterclass in blending modern design with rooted sensibilities. Their bridal repertoire especially, warrants attention from the modern Indian woman. Stylish and practical, both.

KAJ Fine Jewellery

Who says fine jewellery is always a basic. KAJ doesn't shy away from breaking codes of normalcy and pushes forth a creatively fuelled agenda of design that speaks to all. Crafted with precision and gorgeous in itself.

Tallin Jewels

Based in Jaipur (aka the OG jewellery capital), Tallin Jewels is basically royalty in brand form. Their uncut diamond jadau work and regal designs that make you feel like you belong in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie minus the 4-hour runtime. Classic, but not cliché.

Blue Stone

Fine jewellery and panache? They sure do go hand in hand now. Enter the Barbie edit by Blue Stone. Their pieces are attuned to modern tastes and highlight a muted eccentricity to suit the tastes of everyone - regardless of their age.