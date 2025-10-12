Flared Jeans Are Back — Here's 6 Ways To Wear Them Now

Flared jeans are trending. This statement may fill you with joy or trepidation or a mix of both, but fear not – with a few outfit formulas up your sleeve (or rather, hem), denim flares may well become your go-to jeans this autumn and winter.

Denim flares were present on many an AW25 catwalk, but it was Chemena Kamali’s 1970s-tinged proposition for Chloé that got our hearts beating a little faster. High-waist, true-blue flares pooled vintage-looking ballet flats, and came styled with floaty blouses, charm-laden chain belts and faux-fur jackets. In other words, the bohemian trend that Kamali revived last winter shows no signs of waning – and a pair of high-waist denim flares are a key element of the Chloé girl’s winter wardrobe.

Of course, translating looks from runway to real-life comes with some practical modifications; for example, you may want to swap the aforementioned ballet flats for a shoe with a little height – say, a kitten heel, platform clog or boot – to avoid soggy hems in inclement weather. For more styling tips and tricks, outfits to save for later, and the best flared jeans to shop now, read on.

Flared Jeans With A Denim Shirt And Pointed Heels

This season, double up your denim by opting for a pair of high-waisted flared jeans and tucking in a shirt in a matching wash. Take inspiration from Marine Serre’s AW25 show, where a true-blue co-ord was styled with pointed boots. Point-toe kitten heels work well too, as this show-goer proves.

A Shearling Jacket, East-West Bag And Colour-Pop Scarf

For a modern take on 1970s bohemia, team a pair of slouchy, wide-leg flares with an oversized shearling jacket, a sleek east-west bag (for which Alaia’s Le Teckel style is the blueprint), and a brightly coloured scarf – either at the neck or looped around the bag handle.

A Leather Bomber Jacket And Ballet Flats

Brown bomber jackets are trending, which is handy as they look great with flared jeans. Style an aviator silhouette with crisp, indigo-rinse jeans, a tonal shirt and ballet flats – when the forecast shows no sign of rain.

A '70s-Inspired Coat And Platforms

As decreed by Chloé’s Chemena Kamali, high-waist denim flares are as essential to the boho trend as a fuzzy, statement coat. This fashion week attendee opted for a now sold-out coat by Ulla Johnson, but we think Whistles’ patchwork style is a very chic alternative. Shoe-wise, it has to be clogs – add in chunky socks to keep things a little cosy.

A Blouson Jacket And Embellished Bag

Chloé’s cropped blouson jacket is at the top of our wish lists – and happens to be the perfect partner to a pair of high-waist flares, either in apricot or vintage blue. The Chloé girl also favours the ‘more is more’ approach when it comes to adornments, from charm belts and necklaces to liberally embellished bags. Alternatively, take cues from Zimmermann’s AW25 show and pair a cropped leather jacket with tailored, indigo-rinse wide-legs.

A Moto Jacket And Cowboy Boots If a full-on flare isn’t your speed, consider also the low-rise (or mid-rise) bootcut jean. On autumnal days, wear a loveworn-looking pair with a baby tee, suede moto jacket, and cowboy boots – oh, and a bag personalised with keyrings and tchotchkes. ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

