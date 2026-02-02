From The Studio To The Screen: Jewels By Queenie By Queenie Singh On The Real Housewives Of London

When jewellery moves from a private appointment to the global gaze of television, it marks a shift in scale and visibility. For Queenie Singh, founder of Jewels by Queenie, that moment arrived with The Real Housewives of London. As part of the Jewels by Queenie × The Real Housewives of London collaboration, her designs were worn by Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, and Nessie Welsching, and featured in Episode 9 of the show. It was a brief appearance, but one that placed her work firmly on an international stage.

“It was great to be on the show because it’s basically an international platform,” Singh says. “Our jewellery is very popular in the UK, so it’s nice that people know that we exist.” The experience itself carried a sense of occasion. The housewives tried on the jewellery, spoke about the pieces, and engaged with the designs in a setting that matched the glamour of the moment. “It was a glamorous photoshoot with all the housewives there and trying on the jewellery, talking about the jewellery. And the venue was superb,” she adds. “It was a very sort of elated international level that we did this show.”

That sense of ease in a high-visibility environment reflects the confidence of a designer who has spent over two decades building her brand. Jewels by Queenie has been part of Singh’s life for almost 24 years, a timeline she speaks about with both pride and perspective. “The journey as a designer is a very ambiguous question. It’s the journey of my life,” she says. Over the years, the brand has grown steadily, shaped by long-standing client relationships and an evolving creative language. “It’s always grown from strength to strength and we have a lot of beautiful clients in our database.”

Singh speaks about creativity as something expansive, yet grounded in reality. “Creativity knows no bounds,” she says, before adding an important caveat. “But you have to keep in mind that everything that you create sells.” It is this balance between imagination and practicality that has allowed the brand to sustain itself across decades, markets, and changing tastes. As she approaches a significant milestone, her excitement is palpable. “I can’t wait to turn 25,” she says, referring to the brand’s upcoming anniversary.

The appearance on The Real Housewives of London fits naturally into the way Singh approaches growth. There is structure, but there is also openness to opportunity. “I don’t have any fixed plans,” she explains. Instead, the brand operates on a well-established rhythm. Each year includes regular showcases across India, with international presence built into the calendar. “We have a fixed routine for the year where we have certain states of India that we cover. We do the UK twice a year. We do America twice a year. We go to Dubai twice a year.”

Alongside this structured movement, there is space for unexpected projects. Shows, collaborations, and new platforms often appear organically, shaping the year as it unfolds. This approach has kept the brand flexible while maintaining consistency. The coming year, Singh hints, carries particular significance. “This year we’re opening our brand new store,” she shares. It is one of several developments that continue to define each chapter of the brand’s journey. “Every year has something exciting to offer.”

What stands out in Singh’s story is the absence of urgency to reinvent for the sake of attention. The Real Housewives collaboration was not a departure from her identity as a designer, but an extension of it. Her jewellery entering the world of reality television felt less like a calculated pivot and more like a natural progression for a brand that already resonates with an international audience.

As Jewels by Queenie moves closer to its 25-year mark, the focus remains clear. Steady growth, meaningful visibility, and designs that connect with real clients across markets. The spotlight may have widened with The Real Housewives of London, but Singh’s approach remains rooted in experience, consistency, and a quiet confidence earned over time.

