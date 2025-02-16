ELLE Exclusive: Gaurav Gupta On Dressing Shakira: ‘She Wanted To Feel Like the Ocean’

When Shakira takes the stage, the world watches— and for good reason. The queen of Latin pop kicked off her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, setting the night ablaze with an electrifying performance and couture magic. One of her jaw-dropping ensembles stood out like a celestial dream: a custom masterpiece by Indian design virtuoso Gaurav Gupta. Styled by Nicolas Bru and placed by Hema Bose, Shakira didn’t just perform— she ascended.

A Lunar Goddess on Stage

If Shakira’s custom Gaurav Gupta Couture creation— was liquid moonlight. She graced the stage in a sculptural Lunar Blue Wolf Gown, an embodiment of fluid elegance and raw strength. The centrepiece of the look? A meticulously hand-crafted metallic breastplate, sculpted to her form and adorned with an intricate wolf motif— a striking tribute to her untamed spirit and unwavering artistry. The gown’s cascading layers, resembling ocean waves, flowed perfectly harmoniously with her movements, making it a visual masterpiece that mirrored the rhythm of her performance.

Gupta, known for pushing the boundaries of couture, infused this creation with over 600 hours of painstaking craftsmanship, employing techniques first introduced in his Paris Couture Week collection Aarohanam SS24. Speaking about the process, he shared:

“It was a very beautiful, intense process to make Shakira’s look. She was deeply involved in the design herself. We created this lunar wolf breastplate in a blue metallic finish, which was a complex process in itself. She wanted the entire gown to feel like ocean waves— sculpted and fluid at the same time. She even had her piano painted in the same shade of blue for her performance in this look. It’s been a journey culminating in this beautiful moment with Shakira on stage.”

When asked about his favourite Shakira song, Gupta hesitated, clearly struggling to choose just one. After a moment of deep contemplation— and perhaps a silent mental dance-off between the hits— he finally laughed and settled on:

“Waka Waka. But honestly, how does one even choose? But this one gets everyone grooving.”

Gaurav Gupta’s Global Influence

Gaurav Gupta is no stranger to dressing global icons. With a design philosophy rooted in futuristic artistry and intricate craftsmanship, he has solidified his place as one of India's most internationally celebrated couturiers. His avant-garde creations have graced red carpets at the Oscars, Met Gala, and Cannes, worn by stars like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Deepika Padukone. His designs are instantly recognisable for their architectural silhouettes, intricate drapery, and celestial themes— elements that were all evident in Shakira’s show-stopping look.

From Bollywood to Hollywood and now the grand stage of Shakira’s world tour, Gaurav Gupta continues to redefine fashion with his boundary-breaking couture. With the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour only just beginning, fans can only imagine what other breathtaking ensembles await. One thing is certain— whether in music or fashion, legends recognise legends.