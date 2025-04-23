Gen Z Style, Delivered: How Amazon Fashion Is Redefining Everyday Elegance



There’s no underestimating the phenomenal rise of Gen Z fashion in India. It rules the trends' cycle, e-commerce and shapes the path of what lies ahead. Blurring the lines between streetwear and tradition, the aesthetics are about crafting an identity, being innovative and sustainable with a slant towards finding representation and redefining the narrative. And Amazon Fashion has been top of the game by offering avant-garde styles and helping this gen make conscious choices, matching their pace with their individuality. Here’s delving into how the brand is adapting its offerings and staying attuned to contemporary voices and styles, with a trend-savvy marketplace.



ELLE: Gen Z thrives on self-expression—whether it’s Y2K aesthetics or indie-core. How is Amazon Fashion meeting the demand for unique, trend-forward pieces?

Nikhil Sinha (NS): At Amazon Fashion, we believe in empowering our Gen Z customers to effortlessly discover their unique style. In April 2023, we launched a store for Gen Z consumers and revamped the same to result in a first-of-its-kind dedicated storefront for today’s fashion-forward generation. It has over 340+ domestic and global fashion brands, offering more than 2 million+ products under one roof.

Our research shows that Gen Z closely follows the global fashion landscape, shaping a generation of trendsetters and that was the idea behind the launch. Through strategic collaborations with renowned brands and sellers, we offer a carefully-curated selection—bold accessories to statement footwear. By adapting our offerings and staying attuned to contemporary styles, Amazon Fashion aims to be the go-to online fashion destination for Gen Z, empowering them to express their diverse fashion identities.

ELLE: Sneakers, streetwear, and athleisure are huge among Gen Z. How is Amazon Fashion expanding in these categories?

NS: Amazon Fashion is democratising access to global streetwear trends by offering a diverse selection of sneakers, athleisure, and streetwear-inspired apparel. Sneakers, a key pillar, have witnessed significant growth—interestingly, nearly 80% of sneaker demand on Amazon Fashion now comes from young consumers in non-metro cities, highlighting a broader shift in Gen Z fashion preferences.

ELLE: What are the biggest trends Gen Z is shopping for? And what’s next on the style radar?

NS: Gen Z is driving a style revolution. From streetwear and athleisure to gender-fluid fashion and vintage revival, their shopping carts reflect a diverse mix of aesthetics. Vibrant prints, monochrome moments, neon pops, and breezy natural fabrics like cotton and linen dominate their picks. Must-haves include colour-pop sneakers, baguette bags, layered looks, and oversized fits. Next, expect a continued rise in sustainable choices, bold textures, and experimental silhouettes.

ELLE: Where is fashion retail in India headed, especially for the Gen Z shopper who wants everything fast, digital, and effortlessly cool?

NS: It’s evolving into an immersive, tech-driven experience. We are redefining how the Gen Z shopper engages with trends through AI-powered features like Style Snap–an image-based search tool, Wear It With–styling suggestions, and Virtual Try-Ons. Additionally, we deliver to 100% serviceable pin codes in India, with Prime members enjoying free same-day delivery on 10 lakh items and next-day delivery on 40 lakh products.

