ELLE Exclusive: George Russell & Kimi Antonelli Unveil adidas x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Fanwear Line

Formula 1 is no longer just a European spectacle—it’s a global phenomenon, and India is embracing the motorsport wave like never before. With a growing fanbase, increased accessibility through streaming platforms, and the emergence of young Indian talents in the motorsport arena, F1 has found a passionate audience in the country. Today with the rising popularity of motorsport thanks to the Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive, together with super stylish drivers and brand sponsorships, F1 is finally putting its fashion foot forward. And we’re here for it. The combination of the cutthroat sport and style might seem odd at first encounter, but trend reports suggest an uptick in motorcore among a new generation of style enthusiasts.

Against this backdrop, adidas and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team have unveiled their first-ever collaborative collection, a game-changing moment for both motorsport and fashion. Designed around the principles of performance and excellence, this collection is a seamless blend of functionality and style, catering to both athletes and fans. The debut collection brings adidas’ unparalleled expertise in sportswear into the high-speed world of F1, offering pieces that are as technically advanced as they are fashion-forward.

A New Era for Motorsport Apparel

The drop introduces cutting-edge designs across apparel, footwear, and accessories, ensuring that every piece is built for both performance and lifestyle. The fanwear line, which includes streetwear-inspired hoodies, tees, and special edition trainers, brings the energy of F1 beyond the track and into everyday fashion.

George Russell, one of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team’s top drivers, shared his excitement about the collaboration, "It’s incredible for us as a team to work with a brand like adidas that truly understands what it is like to operate at the highest levels in sport. Their knowledge, expertise and attention to detail is something that is only going to benefit us as a team and hopefully give us an advantage as we set out to fight for race wins and championships, both this season and beyond."

When we asked the new entry in the team, young driver Kimi Antonelli, stepping into his first F1 season with this new partnership adds to the thrill, he shared, “We’re hugely excited to work with adidas as a team, and personally, as I look forward to my first season in F1, it feels even more special and I’m so glad to be working with a partner who truly understands the athlete’s mindset. The first time I wore the new kit with my teammates is a moment I will remember forever, and I can’t wait to look out into the stands and see the fans wearing it too.”

Bringing Fans Closer to the Action

Beyond performance wear, the collection aims to unite the motorsport community with a shared visual identity. With black, white, and the signature Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team teal, the pieces are designed to create a connection between the team and their supporters. Special edition Ultraboost 5 and Supernova trainers bring adidas’ iconic silhouettes to the paddock, ensuring that both athletes and fans experience ultimate comfort and style.

Bianca Mast, Product Lead at adidas, emphasised the importance of making motorsport fashion inclusive: “The collection is the culmination of hard work and dedication from our creation teams to deliver a collection that supports the sporting performance of the whole team in everything they do and is also one that fans can proudly wear both on the streets and in the stands at races. We believe sport is for everyone, at every level, and motorsport is no different.”