Handcrafted Bags and Bollywood: The Quiet Rise of Craft-First Luxury

When Craft Leads Fashion

As more celebrities reach for handcrafted handbags over logo-heavy arm candy, it signals a subtle but significant shift: craft is no longer the supporting act to fashion, it is the main character. The appeal lies in pieces that carry the imprint of the maker — the irregular weave, the hand-placed embellishment, the sense of time invested in every stitch. When craft leads fashion, luxury stops being loud and starts becoming deeply personal.