Handcrafted Bags and Bollywood: The Quiet Rise of Craft-First Luxury

Sonam Kapoor's Love For Handcrafted Bags
A longtime champion of artisanal fashion, she lets the Meera Mahadevia handbag anchor her looks — structured yet intricate, the piece balances heritage craft with her signature polished maximalism.
Sanya Malhotra’s Craft-First Style
Her styling keeps things grounded and tactile, allowing the handcrafted bag’s texture and weave to do the talking — an effortless nod to craft-first, conscious dressing.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Glam Meets Craft
Paired with her more glamorous silhouettes, the handbag introduces a softer, artisanal counterpoint, proving that ornate craft can coexist with high-shine celebrity dressing.
Khushi Kapoor’s Minimal Luxury
She leans into minimal luxury, using delicately detailed bags as a quiet statement — subtle craftsmanship that complements her clean, youthful aesthetic.
Alia Bhatt’s Everyday Craft
Styled for day-to-day ease, her pick shows how a thoughtfully handcrafted bag can slip seamlessly into an everyday wardrobe while still feeling distinctly special.
Jacqueline Fernandez's Heirloom Glam
She offsets her high-glam styling with a meticulously handcrafted heirloom-style bag, letting the intricate surface detailing add a layer of artisanal depth to her traditional ensembles.
Bhumi Pednekkar's Regal Magic
Her choice of handcrafted handbags feel aligned with her thoughtful, craft-conscious fashion lens — traditional, structured, textural, and quietly striking against her silhouettes.
When Craft Leads Fashion
As more celebrities reach for handcrafted handbags over logo-heavy arm candy, it signals a subtle but significant shift: craft is no longer the supporting act to fashion, it is the main character. The appeal lies in pieces that carry the imprint of the maker — the irregular weave, the hand-placed embellishment, the sense of time invested in every stitch. When craft leads fashion, luxury stops being loud and starts becoming deeply personal.