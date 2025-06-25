Here's What The Hot Girls Should Be Wearing For Their 'F1® The Movie' Date

Let’s get one thing straight—Formula 1 isn’t just for the boys anymore. In recent years, there’s been a major uptick in female viewership across the world, and it’s not hard to see why. Between the high-stakes drama, the jet-setting lifestyle, the generational rivalries, and the absurdly stylish drivers (hello, Lewis and Yuki), F1 has become a full-blown fashion moment. Women aren’t just watching, they’re hosting race-day screenings, running fan accounts, designing merch that actually looks good, and yes, showing up in style.

With F1® The Movie dropping soon, the moment calls for something a little extra. Whether you're in it for the adrenaline or the aesthetics, get ready for the celebration. So for the girls who know their constructors from their wardrobe, we are droppung present: the homegrown fashion labels you need to slay your movie date look. From racetrack-ready Ferrari reds to turbo-charged accessories, here’s what to wear when the lights go out and the glamour begins.

QUA

For the girls who dress like they’re headed to the paddock, not the pit stop. Channel the thrill of the track in this blazing red look from QUA that’s equal parts fierce and functional. The fitted mini skirt, with a sultry front slit and patch pockets at the back—brings all the heat, while the matching Notched Collarwaistcoat gives it that razor-sharp, power-suited edge. It’s giving Forza Ferrari glamour.

thnwn

Calling the Max fan girls! Style this Buckle Up Corset Top from Thnwhn with a hint of red as the team's overalls. The metallic eyelets and zip closure bring serious edge, perfect for the girl who’s all about speed, style, and stirring things up.

Raceorbit

The Generation Speed Women’s Cropped Tech Tee is your new uniform for the pit, the city, or the wild. Pair the Performance Green tee with khaki cargo pants, silver hoops, and sleek black sunglasses for that “just stepped out of the paddock” vibe. Add a statement belt and combat boots to go full throttle.

Almost Gods

Art meets attitude in this wrap swim top from Almost Gods, featuring Gustave Moreau’s Dream of the Orient reimagined for the bold and fashion-forward. With adjustable straps, sculpted boning, and a sleek tie closure, it's designed to turn heads, trackside or not. Style it with wide-leg trousers, chunky hoops, and an oversized shirt left unbuttoned.

Polite Society

The Double Bodysuit 2.0 from Polite Society is a fun and versatile—wear both pieces together for a slick, sculpted look or style them solo when the vibe calls for something lighter. Style it with: track pants, tinted visors, and attitude. Add a silver chain belt for extra laps around the cool-girl circuit.

Shop Mauve

Trackside, but make it denim. The Blair strapless top by Shop Mauve brings soft structure and sleek lines with an elastic back and side zip for that perfect fit. Clean, minimal, and made to pair with everything from cargo skirts to leather pants—this one’s for the girl who always qualifies in style. Throw some silver hoops, low-rise denims, and a bold red lip. Bonus points for racing gloves.

Rising Among

Inspired by NYC’s never-stop energy, the White Taxi Top is your corset-coded call to the fast lane. Crafted in high-stretch denim for a body-hugging fit that moves with you, it’s bold, effortless, and built for main character moments—whether you’re hitting the streets or the afterparty. You can wear it with some plain bottoms in black and chunky sneakers for a night-out flex, or dress it down with distressed jeans and white kicks for off-duty cool.

Hiro Shop

The Britney Panel Pants from Hiroshop are what you get when Y2K meets garage girl grit. With frayed paneling, raw edges, and an inside-out stitch detail, these straight-cut denim pants bring all the drama and none of the drag. Style it with a corset top, racer shades, and untamed hair. Street style, but make it podium-ready.