Drip Check: Homegrown Sneaker Brands Redefining The Game

Sneaker culture was never just about kicks—look back at the pop culture, sports or fashion space global language of self-expression. And guess what? India’s stepping up in style, with homegrown brands bringing heat to the sneaker scene. From storytelling to sustainability, these labels are doing it their way, repping culture, and pushing boundaries.

Indian Sneaker Market Set To Transform



I reached out to one of my friends Mohak Beri, a huge sneakerhead and my go-to person for all things sneakers. He pointed out, "In the Indian sneaker market, we can see that people prefer less of Nike and Addidas to more of say Comet and Gulley Labs. Firstly, I am glad that people are supporting homegrown businesses, but people are also now experiencing culture and heritage. Gulley Labs is reflecting it very well, and Comet has picked up the right price segment, to the fact that other brands are catering to more audience, which is in tier two, and tier three cities, which is 710, doc sneakers and other such brands are pretty much available everywhere.” He also shared, "I would say in two to three years the Indian sneaker market will transform into a more Indian home-grown brand-centric one as opposed to international brands. Although, international brands would never be stopped obviously, because no one can compete with them at all. But people are respecting the Indian culture and the makers of these home-grown brands.”

Indian sneaker culture is having a glow-up. These brands are breaking moulds, blending craftsmanship with creativity, and weaving in stories that are all about us—our roots, our culture, and our voice. But while the potential is off the charts, the local scene needs more boldness and unapologetic swagger to truly stand out. Forget the knockoffs—it’s time to flex what’s ours.

Whether you’re a sneakerhead or just looking for kicks that hit different, these brands are here to level up your drip.

1. Comet

USP: Stellar vibes, stellar craftsmanship

Comet keeps it clean and classic, putting craftsmanship front and centre. Every pair is designed with crazy attention to detail—think comfort, style, and quality that speaks for itself. If you’re into understated sophistication with big energy, Comet’s your go-to.

2. Anaar

USP: Femme power meets festive feels

Anaar is all about celebrating femininity with a pop of heritage. Inspired by the pomegranate’s crown (yes, that’s a thing) and its rich hues, these kicks are made for those larger-than-life Indian celebrations. Picture confidence, joy, and tradition, all wrapped up in footwear that’s anything but basic.

3. Banjaaran Studio

USP: Heritage, but make it modern

handmade by artisans with centuries of know-how, Banjaaran Studio is where old-school craft meets fresh aesthetics. These sneakers aren’t just shoes—they’re wearable art, blending textures, functionality, and eco-conscious vibes. Perfect for anyone who wants their footwear to tell a story.

4. Fizzy Goblet

USP: Fun, but make it fab

Fizzy Goblet knows how to turn the everyday adventure into something extraordinary. Mixing playful vibes with designer-level elegance, these sneakers are rooted in Indian traditions, but built for the now. Each pair is basically a convo starter—so, get ready for compliments.

5. GullyLab

USP: Straight-up desi street culture

GullyLab is a love letter to India’s streets—think food, music, sports, and Bollywood all rolled into bold, authentic designs. They’re here to flip the script on mass-produced mediocrity with kicks that scream originality. If you’re all about repping local culture, GullyLab’s got your back (and feet).

6. 7-10

USP: Inclusivity in every step

7-10’s Polyglot Sole Sneakers are a vibe—literally. Their soles are stamped with the brand’s name in multiple scripts, repping India’s linguistic and cultural diversity. These kicks aren’t just about looking good; they’re a statement of pride and unity, for a generation that values both.

7. Yoho Lifestyle

USP: Shoes with a PhD in comfort,

Yoho is an emotion. Remember that feeling of complete leisure; of relishing the breeze blowing through your hair; of watching the rain fall down with a cup of chai; of the waves crashing on your feet? A feeling when your favourite song dulls down the hustle of your daily life. This feels like that.



8. Doc Sneakers

USP: Feed The Dream

They believe that fashion should be affordable, thus they work with a pool of enthusiastic and extremely talented footwear designers around the country to get their customers the finest products at genuine prices.



9. Zeesh

USP: Move bold, live unstoppable.

Motivated by an unyielding ambition to transcend the boundaries of the Indian footwear market and align it with the pinnacle of European luxury, Zeeshan embarked on an odyssey. His mission: to redefine the status quo and challenge the mundane.



10. Ludic

USP: Building a footwear-first lifestyle brand.

Ludic is a footwear-first lifestyle brand. They envisioned Ludic as a footwear brand from the start, but it naturally grew into something bigger.