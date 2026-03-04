subscribe
Advertisment
Fashion

The Hollywood Effect: How Celebrities Made Gen Z Fall in Love With Fashion Again

From messy bun street style to main-character red carpet moments, stars are quietly running Gen Z’s closets.

| Chiara Dutta
Banner (43)
News Gallery
1/8

The Hollywood Effect: Celebrities Rewriting Gen-Z Style

From viral street style to headline-making red carpets, Hollywood stars are rewriting Gen Z fashion by turning simple basics into creative, confident, and effortlessly cool style statements.

News Gallery
2/8

Gen-Z Isn't Following Runways - They're Following Real People

Gen Z isn’t chasing runway trends anymore, they’re taking notes from real people, real outfits, and real-life style that feels relatable, wearable, and cool.

News Gallery
3/8

Kylie's Curve Revolution

Kylie Jenner changed the beauty and fashion game by celebrating curves, confidence, and body-positive glamour.

News Gallery
4/8

Kendall's Casual Reign

Kendall Jenner turned off-duty dressing into a global style obsession with her effortless jeans, tanks, and blazers.

News Gallery
5/8

Selena's Soft Power

Selena Gomez masters soft power dressing with cosy knits, clean silhouettes, and quietly confident glamour.

News Gallery
6/8

Sabrina's Feminine Comeback

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing back bows, blush tones, and romantic silhouettes with a modern, confident twist. Her style proves that being feminine, flirty, and fearless can be powerful and cool all at once.

News Gallery
7/8

Hailey's Clean Aesthetic

Hailey Bieber perfected the clean-girl aesthetic with slick buns, neutral tones, and effortless layering. Her minimalist style proves that less really is more when it’s done with confidence and consistency.

News Gallery
8/8

Why Real Style Wins

In a world flooded with trends, filters, and fast fashion, real style stands out because it feels honest. It is not about wearing everything new, expensive, or viral. It is about knowing what works for you, repeating your favourites, and wearing them with confidence.

Related stories