How Péro Is Telling A Story Through Their Jackets

In the vibrant heart of India's fashion scene, Péro has woven a narrative that is as much about the hands that craft its garments as it is about the stories they tell. For 15 years, this brand has been a testament to strong craftsmanship, leaving a mark on the fashion world with its intricate textiles and timeless designs.

Not About Clothes But Emotions



Péro's journey began in 2009, with Aneeth Arora at the helm, driven by a passion for traditional Indian textiles and a desire to create something truly unique. As one delves into the story of Péro, it becomes clear that its journey is not just about clothes; it is about the people, the emotions, and the stories that each piece embodies. The brand's early days were marked by challenges, as it worked with artisans from remote parts of India such as Madhya Pradesh, Bhagalpur and other places ensuring that traditional textiles like chanderi, french linen and more were preserved and respected. This collaboration not only fostered a deep respect for the artisans, but also became a defining feature of Péro's design philosophy. Over time, the brand mastered the art of balancing deadlines with the artisans' timelines, creating a harmonious relationship that has been pivotal to the brand's success.

Arora's vision was clear: to create clothes that were not just fashionable, but which also carried a piece of the maker's soul. This philosophy resonated deeply with audiences, and soon, Péro grew to beome become popular. One of the most iconic elements of the brand’s design language is the small, hidden heart that began appearing on its garments. Arora recounts how this symbol of love became integral to the brand's identity. Initially, it was a tiny heart embroidered discreetly on each piece, a gesture that spoke volumes about the love and care that went into creating each garment. Over time, it evolved into a signature element, symbolising the brand's commitment to spreading joy and happiness through its creations.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Arora has curated a stunning collection of 100 limited-edition jackets, each a testament to the brand's craftsmanship and storytelling prowess. The ‘100 Ltd.’ collection is a journey through Péro's archives, featuring jackets from past seasons with the famous floral and heart motifs embroidered through different techiniques like knots, cross- stitching, aplliques. They are not just pieces of clothing, but meant to be heirlooms crafted with love and care, embodying the essence of Péro's design language. Arora explains, "We chose jackets because they are timeless pieces that can be passed down through generations." Travelling across different cities of India, the 100 Ltd jackets will showcase the beauty of Indian textiles and techniques and the 15-year long journey of the brand.



Her fave? The Jacket With 100 Crochet Flowers



You may call the collection a conversation starter, inviting wearers and onlookers alike to appreciate the craftsmanship and labour of love that goes into creating these garments. Each jacket tells a story of its own, from the intricate textiles to the techniques used, making it a true celebration of Péro's journey. Arora hopes that when people wear these jackets, they remember the makers and the stories behind them, fostering a deeper connection between the wearer and the garment. As for her favourite piece from all the 100 jackets she shares, “ It is so difficult to pick one but there is a jacket which is made of hundreds of crochet flowers, that would be my favourite one—every time I look at it, it reminds me of all the hard work and love that has gone into it.

As Péro looks to the future, it is poised to continue its legacy of blending cultural influences with modern design philosophies. With plans for a retail space of its own and a home line in the works, it is also set to invite more people into its world of love and craftsmanship. Arora’s vision is clear: "I want people to remember Péro as a brand that is made with love and craftsmanship." As the brand continues to evolve, its commitment to timeless fashion and the stories it tells through its garments will forever be etched in the hearts of those who wear them.

In Arora’s words, "Péro is always about love and happiness and joy." This essence is what makes Péro not just a fashion brand, but a keeper of memories and emotions, woven into every stitch of its beautiful creations. As one reflects on the brand's journey, it becomes clear that its story is not just about clothes; it is about the people, the love, and the craftsmanship that make each piece a treasure.