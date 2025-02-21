In Conversation With Arun Narayan, On Tanishq’s Soulmate Diamond Pair Rings

Since it’s the season of love (it always is, truly), there are numerous ways couples end up professing their love. Be it for marking long-time commitment or heralding the beginning of a new era, natural diamonds always take the cake in the gift-giving arena. The Soulmate Diamond Pair Rings are actually crafted from a single, natural diamond, which were formed a billion years ago. This collection embodies the essence of enduring love and commitment, celebrating a bond that spans a lifetime.

Unveiled in collaboration with De Beers, the Soulmate Diamond Pair redefines the way couples can commemorate their relationships, offering a rare diamond and meaningful symbol of unity. Enter the Soulmate Diamond Pair Rings, Tanishq’s newest offering that has been a billion years in the making because of the journey the diamonds have taken together. Arun Narayan, who is currently at the helm of Tanishq’s Retail, Marketing, and Category divisions and instrumental in shaping the brand’s journey of innovation and excellence spoke to ELLE exclusively.

Read our full chat with him below.

ELLE: Do give us a peek into the all-new Soulmate Diamond Pair Rings by Tanishq.

Arun Narayan (AN): I’m delighted to share this exciting innovation with you. Over the last few years, Tanishq has worked tirelessly to introduce groundbreaking collections to the Indian market. From our Diwali gold collections to the Celeste solitaire range, which features nano-faceted technology to enhance light performance, we’ve been focused on innovation. This year, we’re proud to unveil the Soulmate Diamond Pair Rings—pairs crafted from a single, natural diamond that has journeyed through Earth for over a billion years. These rings symbolise a commitment that lasts a lifetime, embodying the essence of enduring love.

ELLE: The idea of creating two rings from a single diamond is remarkable. Could you elaborate on the craftsmanship and what this signifies for modern couples?

AN: The inspiration for this collection stems from the journey of the diamond itself. To bring this vision to life, we spent considerable time refining our supply chain to ensure every pair of rings comes from the same rough diamond, partnering exclusively with trusted suppliers. After a successful pilot in 20 stores, we found the collection resonated with customers, many choosing the rings for engagements or milestone anniversaries. Interestingly, we also saw a mother and daughter purchase the rings as a symbol of their bond. With 20 distinct designs and real natural diamond engagement rings ranging from 10-pointers to one carat, this collection blends innovation with emotion, creating a lasting symbol of love.

ELLE: In India, gold still holds a strong association with weddings. Are diamonds gaining ground as a preferred choice?

AN: Diamonds have been woven into India’s cultural fabric for centuries, as we were once the world’s only diamond mining centre. While gold remains dominant, diamonds are becoming increasingly sought-after for significant life events, particularly weddings. India is now the second-largest consumer market for natural diamonds, and as consumers grow more aspirational, we expect this trend to continue. The Soulmate collection, with its engagement rare and original jewellery concept and the enduring allure of diamonds, is positioned to appeal to those seeking something truly special.

ELLE: What sets the Soulmate collection apart in the realm of diamond jewellery design?

AN: While past collections have drawn inspiration from nature, art, or palaces, Soulmate’s inspiration comes directly from the diamond itself. The journey of the real diamond, its rarity, and its timelessness form the core of the collection. We’ve elevated the diamond to the role of protagonist, letting it take centre stage, rather than being an accent within a larger design. This is a celebration of the purity of diamonds, their original and unique brilliance, and permanence.

ELLE: Given that a natural diamond takes a billion years to form, how do you ensure precision when crafting these precious rings?

AN: Our artisans focus on making the diamond the focal point of the design, ensuring it shines as the hero. The collection includes a range of diamonds, from 10-pointers to one-carat stones. Our goal is to offer original and unique jewellery, ensuring each piece remains both rare and meaningful. We are committed to preserving the purity of diamonds, making sure that every couple rare ring reflects the natural brilliance and exclusivity of the stone it originates from.

ELLE: Who would this collection appeal to the most?

AN: The Soulmate Diamond Pair Rings are for anyone wishing to commemorate a meaningful relationship, whether a couple rings for engagement, newly engaged pair, or those celebrating milestone anniversaries. We’ve even seen non-romantic pairs, such as a mother and daughter, buying the rings. This collection is for those who want to mark the significance of their bond, at any stage of life, with original diamonds that symbolise eternal love.

ELLE: How have Indian consumers evolved in their approach to matching jewellery?

AN: Pairing rare and original jewellery is still a relatively new concept, but it’s gaining significant traction. With nearly 8,00,000 monthly searches in India for couple rings for engagement and matching jewellery, there is a clear demand for these symbols of togetherness. At Tanishq, we pride ourselves on anticipating trends, and the Soulmate collection is a natural extension of this philosophy.

ELLE: Could you describe the typical target audience for the Soulmate collection?

AN: The Soulmate collection appeals to those who value relationships and seek to celebrate their bond with something meaningful. It’s a piece that can be worn every day, a constant reminder of a connection that transcends time. The combination of emotional significance with the magic of a natural diamond engagement ring—formed over billions of years—resonates with today’s consumers, who still appreciate enduring value amidst a fast-paced world.