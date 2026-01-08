In Conversation With Rahul Shukla and Sundar Klingenberg on Auguste Reymond’s Indian Debut with Helios Luxe

One that values story over spectacle, craftsmanship over clutter. As independent Swiss watchmaker Auguste Reymond makes its long-awaited debut in India through Helios Luxe, we speak to Mr. Rahul Shukla, Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Watches Division, Titan Company Ltd, and Mr. Sundar Klingenberg, Chief Information Officer and deputy CEO, Auguste Reymond, about heritage, the poetry of time, and why this partnership feels perfectly in step with today’s Indian collector.

Advertisment

“Luxury today is less about display and more about depth.”

ELLE: What made Helios Luxe the ideal platform to introduce Auguste Reymond to India for the very first time?

Rahul Shukla: Helios Luxe was always imagined as more than a retail space. For us, luxury watchmaking sits at the intersection of emotion, horology and worth. It’s about the stories a watch carries, the technical integrity behind it, and the experience we build around the customer. When we came across Auguste Reymond, it felt instinctively right. Here was a 127-year-old Swiss maison that spoke not just through its movements, but through its philosophy. The craftsmanship, the celestial design language, the independence of the brand, it all aligned with what we believe Indian collectors are increasingly seeking.

ELLE: What aspects of Auguste Reymond’s craftsmanship or design philosophy do you think will resonate most strongly with Indian customers?

Advertisment

Rahul: India has always had a deep relationship with objects that carry meaning - jewellery, art, textiles. That sensibility is now finding its way into watch collecting. Auguste Reymond’s use of hand-wound UNITAS movements, where the mechanics are visible and alive, creates a rare sense of honesty. Add to that the cosmic inspiration running through the designs - the moon, rhythm, cycles and you have something that feels both technical and emotional. It’s also an independent maison, producing in limited volumes, which gives it a quiet kind of exclusivity that today’s discerning buyer truly values.

“Time, after all, is deeply personal.”

ELLE: What should a customer expect when they walk into a Helios Luxe boutique to explore the Auguste Reymond collections?

Rahul: We want the experience to feel unhurried and immersive. Discovering a fine timepiece should feel intimate. Our teams guide customers through the story behind each watch from the movement to the case architecture to the smallest engraved detail. By the end of it, you’re not just choosing a watch; you’re finding something that feels like a long-term companion.

ELLE: How do you see the partnership with Auguste Reymond evolving in the next few years?

Rahul: This is a relationship we see growing over time. We’re starting with select Helios Luxe stores, with plans to expand to 15 locations by 2026. The focus right now is on building awareness, trust and a deeper understanding of the brand. Our larger vision is for Auguste Reymond to become a name Indian enthusiasts recognise for mechanical depth, integrity and emotional value.

ELLE: What excites you most about introducing a 125-year-old Swiss legacy to a new, discerning audience in India?

Sundar Klingenberg: There’s a wonderful curiosity among Indian collectors today. They’re informed, open-minded and genuinely interested in independent watchmaking. Auguste Reymond has always been about that balance, a deep Swiss heritage expressed through contemporary design and architecture. Bringing this to India feels incredibly natural. We’re not just launching watches here; we’re building relationships with people who value authenticity and emotion.

ELLE: The ‘Origin Lunar’ is being positioned as the hero timepiece for India. What is the design philosophy behind this watch, and what makes it such a defining piece for the maison? Who do you envision as the wearer of the Origin Lunar?

Sundar: The Origin Lunar is the purest expression of who we are. It’s inspired by the idea that time is poetic and cyclical. The lunar engravings, the visible hand-wound UNITAS movement, the way the Super-LumiNova bezel transforms the watch from day to night, everything about it is meant to create a connection between the wearer and the universe. It’s for someone who values depth, someone who chooses a watch for what it means, not just how it looks.

“A watch should feel like it belongs to you.”

ELLE: What unifies the four collections - Origin, Unity, Heritage and Magellan under the Auguste Reymond philosophy, and what sets each apart?

Sundar: Whether it’s Origin, Unity, Heritage 1898 or Magellan, they’re all guided by the same philosophy that time should feel personal. Each collection expresses that idea differently, through architecture, vintage inspiration or contemporary sportiness, but the soul remains the same.

ELLE: Your use of UNITAS movements is a distinguishing feature. What does this calibre represent for the brand, and why does it continue to be relevant today?

Sundar: UNITAS is part of our DNA. These movements are respected for their robustness, beauty and mechanical honesty. There’s something deeply satisfying about winding a watch and seeing it come alive. In a world of automation, that human connection feels more relevant than ever.

ELLE:For collectors discovering your watches for the first time, how would you describe the feeling of owning an Auguste Reymond timepiece?

Sundar: It’s intimate. There’s a quiet confidence that comes with wearing something made with integrity. Over time, the watch becomes part of your rhythm, holding memories, marking moments. It’s not just about telling time, it’s about carrying a story.