In its debut collection, Vazaneh redefines what power dressing can feel like

In a fashion landscape often dominated by spectacle, Vazaneh’s first couture outing chooses restraint over noise. Titled Vazaneh: The First, the collection arrives not as a proclamation, but as a study of presence, emotion, and the evolving language of modern femininity.

At its core, the collection reflects a shift in how power is expressed through clothing. Here, it is not found in volume or ornamentation alone, but in precision. The garments do not demand attention; they hold it.

Prbhjiit Maniktala

The architecture of soft strength

The silhouettes are where the collection finds its voice. Sculptural drapes fall with intent rather than excess, structured capes lend authority, and textured lehengas balance movement with control. Each look feels engineered yet deeply emotive.

Fluid blouses meet architectural lines, volume is introduced sparingly, and structure does not confine but frames. This is couture that does not overwhelm the wearer, but instead enhances her natural presence. Through this interplay, the clothes don’t try to reinvent the woman wearing them. Instead, they seem to meet her where she already is.

Craft with thought

While the forms are modern, the soul of the collection lies in craft. Intricate threadwork and bead artistry bring tactile richness, while couture-level finishing ensures that each piece holds its sculptural integrity. Fabrics such as Banarasi silk, organza, tissue, and satin are used not for opulence alone, but for their ability to respond to light, movement, and mood.

The palette moves through jewel tones, ivories, bronzes, and soft metallics—colours that echo depth rather than drama. Matte and sheen exist in dialogue, while light and shadow shape the garments as much as the seams themselves.

The vision behind the label comes from founder and creative director Prbhjiit Maniktala, who launched Vazaneh in 2025. Her process is rooted in working closely with artisans, staying present across design and production, and shaping the brand gradually instead of rushing its identity.

A beginning

More than a debut, Vazaneh: The First feels like the laying of a cornerstone. It introduces a design language that focuses on sculptural clarity and emotional intelligence. In doing so, it gestures towards a new kind of couture presence: one that is modern yet personal, maximal in thought yet minimal in excess. If this first chapter is any indication, Vazaneh is less interested in making statements and more invested in creating resonance.