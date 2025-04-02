Instinct By QUA: A Collection That’s Powerful Without Trying Too Hard

Power dressing has never been one-size-fits-all, but QUA’s latest collection, Instinct, takes that idea and runs with it. This isn’t about stiff blazers and predictable silhouettes. It’s about movement, contradiction and the space between control and abandon. The result? A collection that doesn’t just dress a woman, it studies her.



Divya Agarwal, founder and creative director of QUA, puts it best: “A woman's power is not just about control, it's also about knowing when to let go.” Instinct leans into that idea, balancing sharp tailoring with soft draping, authority with ease. The question isn’t What does power dressing look like? but How does it feel?

Spoiler: it feels effortless.

Tailoring, But Make It Unexpected

QUA is known for its clean lines and sophisticated tailoring, but Instinct adds a twist. A sculptural waistcoat means business, but a twisted parachute skirt unravels the formality. A tailored midi skirt is all about precision, until you move and catch a flash of skin. It’s polished, but with a wink.



“Balance is never about symmetry; it's about tension,” says Divya. And that tension runs through every piece. A blazer comes with an extended lapel that can be styled structured or undone. A zip-up pleated dress is perfectly engineered, yet the zip itself disrupts the order. Nothing about this collection is rigid. It’s about the shift, the in-between moments, the way clothes change as you move.

The Girl, The Woman, And The Space Between

Every woman knows that feeling. The moment you realise you’re no longer a girl, but you’re not exactly the woman the world expects either. It’s not always a clear transition. Sometimes, it’s instinctive. Other times, it’s a battle. “Society tells women they must arrive at a fixed point, but I think that's impossible,” says Divya. Instinct reflects that.



The Sahara shirt is effortless and put-together, but the matching straight-leg trousers have a vent, an unexpected break in the structure. A blazer holds its authority, but its scarf-like lapel lets you decide how much control you want to keep. And then there are the parachute shorts, which feel almost rebellious, like a refusal to be boxed in. This collection doesn’t force you to pick a side. Some days, you lean into structure. Some days, you let it fall away. Either way, the choice is yours.

A Palette That Moves Between Control And Chaos

The colours tell the same story. Grounded neutrals like espresso, charcoal pinstripe and ecru create a sense of stability. Then, out of nowhere, Green Flash and Citrine shake things up. “Some days, a woman wants to disappear into deep neutrals, to be understated, calculated. Other days, she wants to be seen, to take up space,” Divya explains.



That contrast runs through the textures too. Crisp cotton twills and stretch crepes are all about discipline and structure. But then come the sheer voiles, the fluid chiffons and the linen blends that catch the wind just right. One minute, you’re sharp and composed. The next, you’re completely effortless.

Clothes That Move Like You Do

A still image could never do Instinct justice. That’s why QUA is presenting it as a digital lookbook that captures motion, transformation and becoming. “Clothes are not static objects. They change with the body, with movement, with the way they are worn,” says Divya.



A panelled midi skirt looks polished, but the moment you take a step, its silhouette shifts. A sculpted bustier is all about precision, but when paired with wide-leg trousers in motion, it suddenly softens. A blazer’s extended lapel is wrapped one moment, left to fall the next. These pieces don’t dictate, they respond. This isn’t a collection that asks 'Who do you want to be?' It lets you be everything, all at once.

So, What’s Next?



QUA has never been just about fashion. It’s about how a woman moves through the world, how she expresses herself, how she balances power and ease. "Fashion is just the beginning. We are thinking about the full picture, how she lives, what she surrounds herself with," Divya hints.



And if Instinct is anything to go by, the future of power dressing isn’t about following rules. It’s about breaking them just enough to feel like yourself.

Check out the collection here.