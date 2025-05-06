Isha Ambani At The MET Gala 2025: A Tale Of Tailored Opulence

Living up to its name, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art transformed into a runway of dreams, this Monday. Amidst the star-studded red carpet of celebrities and couture that drove home India as a formidable force, Isha Ambani made for a vision of elegance, seamlessly blending Indian heritage with contemporary fashion.

Dressed in a custom creation by renowned Indian designer Anamika Khanna, Ambani's ensemble was a masterclass in tailored opulence. The outfit featured a structured white corset adorned with intricate geometric embroidery, paired with sleek black trousers and a dramatic floor-length cape. This fusion of Western tailoring and Indian craftsmanship was not just a fashion statement, but a tribute to the rich tapestry of Indian textiles.

The ensemble's pièce de résistance was the handwoven Benarasi textiles, crafted by Swadesh artisans. These textiles graced both the waistcoat and the flowing train, adding depth and movement to the silhouette. Complementing this were intricate three-dimensional embroideries, executed using time-honored Zardozi techniques, and delicate hand-cut bow motifs—a nod to classic menswear bowties.

Crafted over 20,000 hours by artisans at Anamika Khanna’s atelier, every stitch of the outfit echoed the generational artistry, a nod to India’s textile legacy. The ensemble was further elevated by a vintage solitaire necklace from Ambani’s personal collection, paying homage to the Maharaja of Nawanagar. This historic piece, featuring diamonds totaling 481.42 carats, added a regal touch to her appearance.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ambani's look was completed with pearls, tassels, and whimsical bird-inspired accessories, infusing a playful spirit into the sophisticated ensemble. Her hair, styled in a sleek braid, and minimal makeup allowed the outfit to take center stage, showcasing a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

Ambani's appearance at the MET Gala 2025 was more than just a fashion moment; it was a narrative of cultural pride and innovation. By bridging the past and present, heritage and haute couture, she not only honoured Indian artistry, but also set a new benchmark for global fashion.