Istituto Marangoni Offers Scholarships To Aspiring Fashion Students Eyeing To Make Fashion And Design Socially And Environmentally Conscious

‘Fashion’ and ‘Design’ – two words containing multitudes of culture, history, and stories, are the forces shaping the world, and one can hardly deny that. However, these come at a cost – a cost that isn’t always sustainable or socially conscious. To change that narrative around, Istituto Marangoni is offering scholarships that nurture India’s craft heritage and empower the country’s fresh talent. In an era where ethical concerns and environmental responsibility are at the forefront, it is imperative to redefine the narrative of these two distinct, yet correlated fields.

These scholarships aim to shape the next generation of creative minds that see socially and environmentally conscious fashion and design as their duty and priority, and not just another box to be ticked off from a list of mere requirements. These scholarships go beyond financial aid; they represent a commitment to fostering a new generation of designers who view sustainability and social responsibility not as mere industry trends but as fundamental principles that guide their creative journey.

Istituto Marangoni has been one of the world’s premier fashion and design institutions. The institution aims to nurture India’s rich history of traditional crafts and celebrate the country’s craft legacy. This craft heritage is used by many Indian designers locally and globally, highlighting it on a global stage.

However, these industries are dynamic and so are the needs and wants of the consumers. New-age patrons of everything design and fashion not just want to hear rich stories but also see the entire process become way more transparent as well as socially and environmentally conscious. This transparency of the process and prioritising sustainable art comes at a time when the world is undergoing an environmental crisis of an unprecedented scale. Through these scholarships, Istituto Marangoni attempts at contributing to a more socially and environmentally conscious world.

Istituto Marangoni calls aspiring students to submit a proposal to preserve and contemporise Indian crafts in a socially and environmentally conscious context. This contest is applicable to undergraduate, post-graduate, as well as one-year courses. Aspirants can develop their proposals in a plethora of different audio-visual formats: video animations, PowerPoint presentations, prototype portfolios with music or voice-overs, stop motion presentations, or even a simple video of the aspirant proposing their ideas.

The contest will go live on 10th March, 2025, with the deadline for registering being 31st March, 2025. An expert Jury panel will analyse all the entries and announce scholarship results on 15th April, 2025. The Jury’s decision shall remain uncontested, with the Jury deciding the winners on the following criteria:

Coherence of objective

Level of innovation

Project feasibility and aesthetic approach

Overall quality

Ability to synthesize information and the clarity of the project

As India’s fashion and design landscapes continue to evolve, Istituto Marangoni’s empowering initiatives like these play a crucial role in ensuring that young creatives are given the platform they need to deliver their talent. These scholarships are not just about financial aid – it’s about fostering a movement where tradition meets innovation and where craftsmanship is celebrated on a global stage.

For students eager to make their mark in the fashion and the design world, this is more than just a scholarship; it’s a gateway to endless possibilities. This initiative serves as a catalyst for change, inspiring the next generation to reimagine fashion as a powerful force for good – one that blends tradition with innovation, beauty with responsibility, and creativity with conscience.