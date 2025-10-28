ITRH: The Reign Of Radiance This Festive And Wedding Season

Under the shimmering chandeliers of Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI 2025, a hush fell over the crowd as the runway turned into a living tapestry of light. It wasn’t just another show. It was a spectacle, one that celebrated the timeless romance between Indian craftsmanship and contemporary glamour. At its heart stood ITRH, the brainchild of Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai, whose designs have come to define a new language of luxury: bold, unapologetic, and deeply rooted in heritage.

In collaboration with Lakmē Salon, ITRH unveiled its latest offering, “Noor: A Signature Bridal Collection.” More than a showcase, it was a statement. It redefined how Indian couture could feel — powerful yet poetic, intricate yet modern, traditional yet impossibly fresh.

A Radiant Story Begins

From the very first look, it was clear that Noor is not your mom’s ethnic wear. The runway glowed with a celestial aura as models walked in silhouettes that captured the interplay of light and motion, each mirror, bead, and thread reflecting the artistry of countless hands.

At the centre of it all stood Tabu, the eternal muse of Indian cinema and the epitome of grace. “ITRH has always been about taking the soul of Indian craft and giving it a voice that feels powerful, modern, and fearless,” says designer Ridhi Bansal. “For Lakmē Fashion Week, we wanted to celebrate the expertise of our artisans — to push boundaries while staying deeply rooted in heritage.”

A Constellation of Personalities

Following Tabu were five extraordinary personalities, Sakshi Sindhwani, Divya Gurwara, Pragya Kapur, Kaustav Dey, and Vibha Galhotra, each representing a facet of Noor’s spirit. From Sakshi’s bold exuberance to Divya’s quiet sophistication, Pragya’s creative energy, Kaustav’s fearless individuality, and Vibha’s artistic gravitas — together they reflected ITRH’s vision of inclusive beauty.

In their collective radiance, Noor found its essence: beauty that is diverse, fluid, and multi-dimensional. Each personality became a mirror, not just of light, but of individuality, authenticity, and the courage to shine differently. “Noor is not one woman’s story,” Mohit Rai explains. “It’s a constellation of many radiant selves. Every piece is designed to celebrate individuality while carrying the weight and wonder of India’s craft traditions.”

Crafted in Light

The brilliance of Noor lies in its painstaking attention to technique. The collection centres around Sheesh Pushida Jaal, an intricate mirrorwork craft perfected over generations by skilled artisans. This ancient technique, once reserved for royal ensembles — finds new expression in ITRH’s hands, now paired with gotta patti, zardozi, dabka, and patta patti detailing.

Every ensemble, from the structured lehengas to fluid drapes, glimmers with modern sensuality while echoing stories of heritage. The use of antique Benarasi brocade and tissue fabrics adds a rich, old-world allure, grounding the maximalist silhouettes in timeless tradition.

Noor is not about excess; it’s about precision. Every detail is considered, every shimmer intentional. It’s couture that moves, breathes, and catches light like living jewellery. “With Sheesh Pushida Jaal, we wanted to capture the drama and splendour of Indian craftsmanship — thousands of mirrors coming together to form a living tapestry,” says Rai. “This collection is not just fashion; it’s a statement.”

A Season of Splendour

As the festive and wedding season unfolds, ITRH emerges as the definitive choice for those who seek more than just an outfit, for those who seek presence.

Each silhouette feels designed for the spotlight, yet carries the comfort of tradition. The mirrorwork catches not just light, but emotion, joy, nostalgia, anticipation. Whether it’s the rustle of a brocade lehenga at a sangeet or the gleam of an embellished dupatta under Diwali lights, ITRH ensures every celebration becomes an act of storytelling.