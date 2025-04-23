Jennifer Lopez’s F1 Catsuit Moment Was A Style Pit Stop We Didn’t Need

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the art of the catsuit. In fact, if there was a hall of fame dedicated solely to glittering, figure-hugging bodysuits, J.Lo would have her own wing—complete with a Swarovski crystal plaque. Just this February, she turned the Saadiyat Nights stage in Abu Dhabi into a glitzy dream, performing in a semi-sheer catsuit dripping in crystals. But fast forward to the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and the style engines seemed to have stalled.

More On Her Celebrity Style

On Saturday, April 19, the singer touched down at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of her evening performance. Styled by her go-to glam duo, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, she took a tour of the racetrack in full Y2K regalia: a bubblegum pink latex catsuit that hugged every curve and featured panelling in varying shades of pink. It was cinched at the waist with a ruched belt that—brace yourselves—came in yet another shade of pink, fastened with a silver ring that screamed Charlie’s Angels circa 2000.

This one missed the mark. Loud colour? Check. Latex? Check. Statement accessory? Check. But somehow, it just didn’t come together. The catsuit looked more costume than couture, and the belt… oh, the belt...

Now, I get the mood board. I really do. We’re in peak Y2K revival season, and if anyone can pull off a throwback moment, it’s J.Lo. But this one missed the mark. Loud colour? Check. Latex? Check. Statement accessory? Check. But somehow, it just didn’t come together. The catsuit looked more costume than couture, and the belt… oh, the belt. It felt like the kind of accessory you buy for a Halloween party and regret by the first hour. And while we’re at it—the bubblegum pink? It’s a tough colour to get right outside of a pop star’s music video or a Barbie-core shoot. On this F1 track, it felt loud in the wrong way—more candy-wrapper than chic.

And while we’re here—can we talk about the F1 theme? Dressing for the paddock has practically become its own sport. We’ve seen some incredible fashion moments trackside: Kendall Jenner’s sleek streetwear, Simone Ashley’s understated elegance, and even Lewis Hamilton, who turns the paddock into his personal runway. Compared to that, Lopez’s look felt out of sync—more pop concert fantasy than motorsport chic.

That said, credit where it's due: the sunglasses were a win. With her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, J.Lo paired the outfit with dark pink-tinted shades adorned with star detailing on the sides. Those were perfection. They brought the attitude, the trend factor, and tied everything together—almost.

Look, we all know J.Lo can serve. Her fashion legacy is built on bold choices, jaw-dropping red carpet moments, and a consistent knack for reinvention. This catsuit just didn’t live up to her own high standard. Here's hoping the next outfit is less "Fast & Furious Barbie" and more "Jenny from the Block—but make it F1."