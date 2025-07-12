July’s Hottest Fashion Launches To Cop Before They Run Out Of Stock

Whatever your opinion might be on fashion's relentless trend cycles, trends do end up dominating what eventually ends up in our wardrobes. And neither do I pretend to possess godlike restraint and practise minimalism. Lucky for me, this month is crammed with new fashion launches, from practical footwear to fine jewellery and workwear classics, there's something for everyone.

Keep reading to glance through some of the coveted drops if you intend to appease the fashion gods this month.

Darpanā by Amama

Rooted in nostalgia yet reimagined for the contemporary spirit, the collection draws inspiration from time-honoured symbols such as the sun, moon, birds, and fish. These elements come alive through intricate mirror work, vibrant enamel, and Amama's signature detailing.

Noor-e-Gul By Kavitha Gutta

Each piece from this collection is hand-appliquéd with floral motifs crafted from pure Banarasi zari and the silhouettes are effortless, designed for ease, transitioning from sunlit brunches to festive evenings with a quiet grace.

The Leo By Jimmy Choo

Reimagined for this season as part of the house’s archive capsule, the 'Leo' strappy sandal keeps its signature attitude intact while arriving in updated finishes like metallic snakeskin, soft satin, and nostalgic grosgrain leopard.

Move Ciselé By Messika

Marking its 20th anniversary, Messika unveils Move Ciselé, a bold evolution of its iconic Move collection. This edition introduces a refined chiseled gold technique crafted entirely by hand—that infuses the pieces with light-catching texture and sculptural depth.

The Resort Edit By Lea Clothing Co

This collection blends artisanal textures, intricate crochet, and luminous embellishments into silhouettes designed for the modern muse. Think sculpted corsets, delicate pearl accents, and breezy co-ords that transition effortlessly from poolside lounging to twilight gatherings.

Nike x DSM Air Superfly

Nike and Dover Street Market is set to launch the launch the Nike x DSM Air Superfly—an artefact of victory, captured at the intersection of performance and fantasy.

Studio Moda

Make a bold statement with Studio Moda’s latest printed playsuit. Featuring vibrant orange hues paired with crisp white accents, this cinched-waist silhouette is the perfect pick for sunny days and spirited moods.

Seher By Kurti By Monisha Jaising

Perfect for young-at-heart women, Seher features charming prints like chintz and paisley in effortless styles. You'll find sharara sets, dhoti style pants, peplums and more.

Berrylicious By Boinng

'Tis the season of sexy socks. Yes, I did use the word sexy and socks in one sentence because Boinng is making some cute stuff you should definitely get your hands on.

Sunny Dreams By Cover Story

Inspired by the golden glow of sunlit travels and balmy evening escapes, the collection unfolds in three captivating edits—The Botanical Edit with breezy florals and polished peplums, The Free-Spirited Edit featuring handcrafted textures and earthy paisleys, and The Balletomane Edit with romantic layers of lace and tulle.

The Light Within By Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

A celebration of quiet strength, this collection captures the spirit of their modern muse, self-assured and luminous in her individuality. Perfect for weddings this season.

Traces of Time, Birdhouse

Birdhouse, the footwear label known for its nature-inspired, timeless designs, introduces Traces of Time, a collection that delicately weaves the artistry of one of the world’s earliest urban civilizations while staying true to its ethos of simplicity, comfort and slow fashion.

By The Lotus Pond By Saundh

A standout element is the fusion of artistic styles - the intricate detailing of Mughal paintings meets the vivid colour play of East African folk art. It’s a visual celebration of cultures, interpreted through prints that feel like living canvases.

The Monsters Tasty Macarons Green Grape Vinyl Plush Pendant Labubu By Culture Circle

It's cute. You know you want it. Took me some time to get used to the allure of these monsters but now I do see it. A great collectible to have, nonetheless!

Injoy Living

Functional silhouettes, eclectic patterns and comfort galore. Peruse through Injoy Living's varied repertoire to make your pick.

Natsumi By Nishami

Named after the Japanese word for “beautiful summer,” Natsumi is a ready-to-wear capsule that marks a shift from the brand’s signature customised pieces. This line is perfect for everything from destination weddings and sun-drenched getaways to rooftop dinners and laid-back linen days.

Byzantine By Anatina

This stunning collection embodies timeless opulence, featuring intricately designed pieces that echo the splendour of ancient empires. IIntricate craftsmanship, luminous pearls, and vivid gemstones come together in sculptural forms reminiscent of imperial adornments.

