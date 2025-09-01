Lara Raj Is The Blueprint For South Asian Pop Baddie

GAP’s Better in Denim campaign with KATSEYE has been everywhere — all glossy choreography, a slick remix, and a denim-on-denim revival that screams Y2K. For the world, it’s a shiny pop culture moment. For South Asians, though, there’s an added thrill: Lara Raj. She might not be the only star in the group, but she’s the one we can’t help but claim as ours.

The South Asian singer is more than just a player in KATSEYE’s pop spectacle; she’s a cultural marker in motion. Her presence feels familiar yet aspirational — a reminder that global pop stardom doesn’t have to come at the cost of identity. Raj’s style isn’t just trendy; it’s deeply intentional.

It’s the details that resonate. The Om necklace glinting at her collarbone. The bindi that sharpens her gaze. The bangles stacked alongside chunky chains. To Raj, these aren’t simply accessories; they’re declarations of heritage. She doesn’t wear them to blend into pop culture but to weave her own culture into its fabric. Seeing her in a global campaign doesn’t just feel exciting — it feels validating. In her own words, “The goal is to make brown girls feel uplifted, powerful and confident.” In a world where South Asian adornments have often been exoticised or dismissed, Raj wears them with authority. What might look like styling is, in fact, storytelling.

On stage and on camera, Raj channels the archetypal pop girl — with glossy skin, precise eyeliner, and slick, centre-parted hair. But no matter how the denim shifts or choreography evolves, the cultural symbols never leave her frame. The magic is in that seamless mix.

Here’s a breakdown of what makes her aesthetic so impactful:

Om necklace : Always on, always visible — a spiritual symbol turned pop-chic.

The bindi moment : A sharp beauty detail that feels inherently hers, worn with precision.

Bangles + chains : Stacked jewellery as a quiet form of soft power, merging traditional with modern.

Denim revival : Low-rise jeans, cropped tanks, Y2K silhouettes styled with dancer-level ease.

Glossy glam: Glazed skin, tight waterline liner and brushed brows, keeping the bindi centre stage.

On Instagram, Raj’s style storytelling only deepens. Here, she dons a latex black-and-gold mini dress adorned with sculpted roses, double slits and delicate ties, pairing it with a maang tikka, nose ring, and a black single wooden bangle — a mix of high-glam and heritage.



She proves that the saying 'red is for the brown-skinned girlies' holds true, wearing a crimson statement look offset by her signature brown lip. Her accessories often serve as a bridge between her Tamil heritage and her pop persona, anchoring every outfit in something deeply personal.



Raj doesn’t shy away from friendly pop-provocation either. Crochet tops, micro-minis and bikini silhouettes stand alongside traditional jewellery, delighting fans while making 'brown aunties a little mad', as one viral comment put it. This combo is one of my faves from her style.



And then there’s the moment she turned up in a black saree on her birthday, a deliberate nod to her roots without sacrificing her pop star edge.



As part of KATSEYE — a group built for global dominance with K-pop-level precision and Western pop instincts — Raj plays a pivotal role. On their Beautiful Chaos EP, with tracks like Gnarly and Gabriela already on repeat, she’s the hook girl and the grounding force all at once. She embodies the possibility of being a Tamil, Indian-American pop artist on a global stage without compromising her culture for mass appeal.

Lara Raj doesn’t sprinkle heritage into her aesthetic like a token gesture; she builds her entire star persona around it. That’s why she resonates. She’s not just a viral face from a girl group — she’s the South Asian pop baddie proving that representation can look like bangles, bindis and bass drops.

