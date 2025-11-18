Lavie launches The Occasion Edit, An Equisite Handbag Collection

Carrying forward its commitment to redefine everyday glamour and to mark festive celebrations, Lavie, the celebrated handbag brand, has launched The Occasion Edit, an exquisite collection that beautifully blends elegance with functionality.

Hailing from Lavie Luxe, the brand’s premium extension, The Occasion Edit draws inspiration from the Glamour of an Evening at the Opera and is the ultimate collection for the modern women who want to make a fashion statement while staying close to their original style.

Whether it is cocktail nights, weddings, festive sundowners or even red-carpet moments, The Occasion Edit will make head turns with its distinctive style - shimmer, gold-tone hardware, and timeless appeal - and a winsome palette of black, beige and pink that can perfectly pair with everything. Whether you are stepping out in an evening gown or a chic cocktail dress, a Lavie bag is the perfect accessory for the nights that shine a little brighter.

Lavie’s The Occasion Edit features seven distinct styles - The Glam Fluff Frame and Glam Parallel Frame exude an old-world charm with a sleek structure, snap-lock closures and glittering finishes. Their bestseller Dazzle now in the Glam range - available in small and large sizes adding an extra flair with diamond clasps and dual-handle style. Lastly, the Glam Bella series comes in three sizes, each with structured compartments and luxe detailing, making it the essence of every occasion.

Each bag is a testimony to Lavie’s long-held design philosophy of creating bags that showcase craftsmanship, stunning designs and elegantly blend fashion with function.

For years, Lavie has been evolving its brand identity through premium design sensibilities. Lavie Bags have been inspired by the Ateliers of Europe, combining fine art with contemporary styling. With meticulously designed luxury accessories, Lavie is making the latest international fashion trends accessible to women. Whether you prefer classic designs or vivid prints and shapes, Lavie has a plethora of designs to suit varied taste - from sophisticated synthetic leather finishes to fun designs that are meant to compliment any outfit and event. Not surprisingly, Lavie’s bags have become fashion currency.

For its latest campaign, Lavie has collaborated with some of the biggest style icons including Alaya F, Uorfi Javed, Manushi Chillar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Karishma Tanna. Lavie Luxe has also roped in social media stars Masoom Minawala, Unnati Malharkar, Kritika Khurana, Isha Borah, and Nagma Mirajkar for this campaign.

“The Occasion Edit is about celebrating moments where style takes center stage. These handbags are crafted for women who choose accessories that radiate confidence and who believe that every evening out is an opportunity to express their individuality,”Ayush Tainwala, CEO, Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., said.

With price points ranging between ₹4,299 and ₹5,499, The Ocassion Edit thoughtfully balances luxury and accessibility. The collection is now available across leading Lavie Luxe retail stores and online at https://www.lavieworld.com/collections/ocation-edit.