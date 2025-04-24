Lewis Hamilton To Zhou Guanyu: Meet The Most Stylish F1 Drivers On The Grid Right Now

When the very first Formula 1 race revved to life at Silverstone on May 13, 1950, few could have imagined that this high-octane sport would one day carve a lane into luxury fashion. But here we are, 75 years later—where grid walks rival red carpets, and drivers are just as likely to grace the front row of fashion weeks as they are a pole position.

With super-stylish drivers, designer sponsorships, and an ever-growing fanbase dissecting paddock looks like runways, F1 is officially in its motorcore moment—and we’re absolutely here for it. Gone are the days when drivers were seen only in fireproof suits and super sponsor-stacked uniforms. Today, they’re front-runners not just on the track, but also on best-dressed lists. Social media fan pages meticulously track their fits. Fashion journalists decode every accessory.

Buckle up: these are the most stylish drivers on the 2025 F1 grid—speed masters with serious drip.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t just dress anymore cause he is the meaning of fashion on the grid. A longtime pioneer of fashion in F1, Hamilton has built a personal style that’s as fearless as his racing. His ongoing partnership with Dior Men has birthed red carpet showstoppers and race-day stunners alike. Think tailored suiting, sheer layers, oversized silhouettes, and luxe streetwear—Hamilton wears it all, and he wears it loud. He’s also a Met Gala regular and this year co-chair, using the fashion world’s biggest night to spotlight Black designers and push boundaries.

Zhou Guanyu

The Ferrari reserve driver is playing a crucial role in two F1 revolutions. As the sport’s first-ever Chinese driver, he’s at least partially responsible for F1’s expansion into a colossal untapped market. And as an astute dresser, he’s also leading the trackside fashion charge. Guanyu is an ambassador for Lululemon, but he’s shown time and again that he’s an admirer of everything Rick Owens. Even before Guanyu was promoted to F1, he’d already attracted a large online following thanks to his keen eye for streetwear.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc embodies a sleek, youthful style that often features sharp tailoring. His modern take on classic menswear makes him a style inspiration for many young fans. Leclerc effortlessly combines classic pieces with contemporary trends, creating a look that is both sophisticated and current.

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly has collaborated with fashion labels, including a collection of sweaters and knitwear with AlphaTauri's fashion offshoot. Gasly's genuine interest in fashion and keen eye for style developments make him a standout on and off the track.

Yuki Tsunoda

Don’t let his height fool you—Yuki’s style stands tall. He’s the master of mixing comfort with statement pieces: oversized hoodies, fresh sneakers, and Japanese streetwear staples. Yuki’s vibe is casual-cool with just the right amount of chaos, and honestly? We’re obsessed.

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz leans into earthy tones, relaxed linen, and timeless staples that whisper rather than scream. He’s the poster boy for quiet luxury, making even a white tee and jeans look like a campaign for Loro Piana. Don't miss to catch his latest campaign for Hackett London where the Spanish driver is serving old money quite aptly.

George Russell

George Russell, at 26, exhibits the fashion sense of a seasoned, cultured individual. His wardrobe staples include classy trench coats, understated button-ups, and sophisticated jackets. Russell's commitment to refined, polished looks positions him as a sports style icon both on and off the grid.

Lando Norris

Lando Norris has undergone a style evolution, launching his own apparel and lifestyle brand, Quadrant. He prefers a casual look—hoodies and other sweats—but has shown he's capable of ramping up the class from time to time. Norris's wardrobe upgrade reflects his growing interest in fashion and personal branding.