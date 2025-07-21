Liz Paul: The Brand Behind The Multicolour Bridal Revolution

Every time someone asks how the multicolour bridal trend began for Liz Paul, the answer traces back to one simple thought: they wanted to create something that looked and felt different.

There was a time when bridal looks had all started blending into one another, with everyone playing it too safe. That was when the brand decided to trust its instinct, to break away from the usual and create something more joyful, more layered, more true to its identity.

Indian textiles, particularly Banarasi silks, have always been at the heart of Liz Paul’s craft. But alongside this passion came a discomfort with the sheer amount of fabric waste the industry produced. The solution was as creative as it was conscious: piecing together leftover fabrics with intention, not chance. This approach gave birth to the brand’s first multicolour patchwork lehenga. Not random, but a thoughtful arrangement of colour and form.

That one lehenga changed everything. Brides embraced the vibrance, first for haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, and eventually for the wedding day itself. What began as an experiment soon evolved into a signature style, one that now defines Liz Paul’s identity.

The brand’s journey began in a modest studio in Shahpur Jat, where its earliest ideas came to life. By 2019, Liz Paul had opened a flagship store at Ambawatta One in Mehrauli, and in 2025, they unveiled their most expansive studio yet on 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur: a three-level space housing pret, couture, and menswear under one roof.

Looking back, Liz Paul didn’t set out to start a movement. The goal was always simple: to celebrate individuality, emotion, and vibrance through craft. And that’s the spirit that continues to guide Liz Paul today.