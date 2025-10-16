Mahendra Chauhan, Head Of Design At Titan, On Redefining Indian Watchmaking With Stellar 3.0

For Mahendra Chauhan, watches were never just instruments of precision; they were emotional artefacts. Having previously worked as an architect and bicycle designer, he transitioned into horology with a sense of purpose. “At Titan, you’re not just designing watches, you’re designing experiences,” he says. “Each dial, each complication, each material choice becomes an opportunity to tell a story of aspiration, identity, heritage, and time itself.”

Over the years, Chauhan has watched Titan evolve from a trusted household name into a global contender in the world of fine watchmaking. As Head of Design, he has been instrumental in shaping that journey — infusing craft, innovation, and narrative into every collection. “The watch on someone’s wrist isn’t just measuring hours and minutes,” he reflects. “It’s marking moments, milestones, and memories.”

Stellar 3.0: India’s Leap Into Elevated Horology

With the launch of Stellar 3.0, Titan makes its boldest statement yet. The limited-edition Wandering Hours Watch, powered by the brand’s first-ever in-house automatic movement, represents a landmark moment for Indian horology.



“With Stellar 3.0, we wanted to push the boundaries of what Indian watchmaking could express, both emotionally and technically,” says Chauhan. “It’s a declaration that Indian design can be avant-garde and culturally significant — that we don’t have to choose between global sophistication and local identity.”

The creation of the wandering hour complication — a rare mechanical feature that replaces traditional hands with a rotating satellite system — was no small feat. “It was a journey of relentless prototyping and collaboration,” he explains. “When we finally saw the mechanism glide seamlessly, it felt like witnessing a poetic dance of time itself.”

Where Engineering Meets Emotion

For Chauhan and his team, storytelling and technical mastery go hand in hand. “We start every project with a story,” he says. “It might be drawn from Indian culture, cosmic phenomena, or universal emotion. The engineering then builds around that narrative.”

In Stellar 3.0, the wandering hour becomes a metaphor for time’s fluid nature — mirroring the celestial movements that inspired the collection’s name. “When innovation and narrative align seamlessly, that’s when we know we’ve created something truly meaningful,” he adds.

Material Magic: From Meteorites To Titanium

Titan’s Stellar series has always been a playground for material innovation — and the 3.0 edition continues that tradition with meteorite dials and crystallised titanium. “A meteorite dial literally holds billions of years of cosmic history on your wrist,” Chauhan says with pride. “These materials are not just visually striking — they tell stories of origin and rarity.”

He believes Indian consumers are more design-conscious than ever before. “They’re not just buying watches; they’re seeking stories, craft, and authenticity. Indian watchmaking is ready to play on the global stage — not through imitation, but with confidence in our own design language.”

The Rise Of The Emotional Collector

As global watch culture shifts towards emotionally resonant, collectable pieces, Titan is evolving in tandem. “Collectors today want watches that reflect their journeys, their memories, their aspirations,” Chauhan says. “They want pieces that mean something.”

Through limited editions and genuine complications, Titan is redefining what it means to own an Indian timepiece. “Stellar isn’t just a watch — it’s a collectable narrative. Each piece carries the story of cosmic wonder, Indian innovation, and personal significance.”

Looking ahead, Chauhan envisions a bold new era for Indian horology, what he calls a “renaissance of timekeeping.” “We’re witnessing passionate microbrands, independent watchmakers, and a collective aspiration towards serious horology,” he says. “It’s a transformation from quartz to mechanical, from mass production to meaningful creation, from utility to artistry.” And at the heart of that evolution stands Titan. “We’re not just building a brand,” he concludes, “we’re helping build a legacy for an entire industry.”