Mary Janes Are Back — And They’re The Cool Girl’s New Uniform

There’s a quiet revolution happening below the ankles—and it’s anything but boring. Mary Janes, the prim-and-proper shoes are having a full-on fashion renaissance. But this time around, they’ve traded innocence for edge, and nostalgia for novelty. From chunky soles to dainty straps, velvet finishes to patent leathers, Mary Janes are rewriting their story—and trust me, they’re playing it not-so safe yet somehow safe!

Now, let me say it like it is: for the longest time, we were collectively obsessed with heels. The era of the sky-high Versace pumps, razor-sharp Louboutins, and stilettos that made our toes cry for help. Sure, they looked fabulous—iconic, even—but comfort? Practically non-existent. So when Mary Janes started popping up with their soft soles, sensible straps, and fashion-forward flair, I silently fist-pumped. This is the season of Mary Jane, and honestly? I couldn’t be happier.

They’re comfy, they’re chic, and they work for every occasion. Formal work meeting, casual brunch, dancing at a cocktail party until 2 a.m, you name the occasion and your MJs will be there with you. It’s finally a trend that doesn’t make you suffer for the sake of style—and more importantly, it’s one that every woman can follow, especially all my fellow working women out there (I see you, heels in tote bags at 7 a.m.)

Once upon a time, Mary Janes were the go-to for tea parties and textbook tropes of femininity. Think Shirley Temple curls and socks with lace trim. But the modern Mary Jane? She’s got a little attitude. Blame it on Miu Miu’s rebellious streak or Prada’s girl-meets-goth runway moment, but this shoe is now as much about power as it is about polish.

Designers are giving them platform boosts, square toes, metallic hues, and even architectural heels. Simone Rocha layered them with pearls and drama, while Maison Margiela went the Tabi route—yes, split-toe Mary Janes exist. And they’re glorious.

Celebs And Street Stylers Are On Board



Need proof this trend has legs? Look at a celebrity. Alexa Chung wears them with ankle socks and mini skirts. Bella Hadid pairs hers with baggy jeans and oversized leather jackets. Even Elle Fanning gave hers a red-carpet moment, proving the shoe’s versatility across aesthetics—from balletcore to businesscore. Me and my friends and almost everyone around me is equally obsessed with our cute, demure and balletcore Mary Janes!

Fashion reels exploded with Mary Jane hauls and ‘how to style’ reels. Whether they’re styled with puff-sleeve dresses or puddle pants, the key is contrast: the more unexpected, the better. But, to keep it simple and fuss-free, for me, Mary Janes are best paired with your comfiest outfit of the day. Yes they look great on dress but MJs on a casual white shirt and blue jeans just hits different!



The Shoe for Every Mood

What makes Mary Janes so addictive is their range. There’s the classic single-strap flat if you’re leaning into vintage charm. A chunky-soled version if you’re all about grunge. A double-strap to triple-strap, high-heel hybrid for the maximalist who’s not here to play.

Designers like The Row, Sandy Liang, Loeffler Randall, and Charles & Keith have all leaned in with wildly different interpretations. Even indie labels like Nodaleto and Repetto are dropping fresh takes that blur the line between ladylike and punk.

So slip into a pair and you’re not just stepping into a trend—you’re walking into a legacy, reimagined. One that’s equal parts comfort and cool, and now. And best of all? It won’t leave you limping home at the end of the night. Heels had their trending moment. Mary Janes are having theirs—and I, for one, am never looking back.