Meet The Winning Visionaries Leading The 40th Edition Of NIF Global Presents GenNext Program

In India’s fashion calendar, few milestones carry the weight of being named a winner of the NIF Global Presents GenNextLakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. This recognition isn’t just an award—it’s a career catalyst. For its landmark 40th edition, the prestigious title has been awarded to Mohammed Anas Sheikh, Anam Husain, and Pranita Choudhury—three designers whose distinct visions have set them apart as the future voices of Indian fashion.

From L-R: Mohammed Anas Sheikh, Anam Husain, and Pranita Choudhury



Over nearly two decades, GenNext, powered by Lakmē, FDCI, Reliance, and NIF Global, has been the country’s foremost talent discovery platform, introducing the world to over 250 designers. Its alumni include the likes of Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Siddhartha Bansal, and Rimzim Dadu, all of whom began their journeys here before carving formidable careers. As Tina Tahiliani, Executive Director of Ensemble and jury member, puts it: “GenNext is one of the most valuable properties that fashion week promotes. It's exciting to keep an eye out for what the future holds, and the talent in this country is just fabulous. I love the freshness of the ideas GenNext brings forth, unconstrained by commerce.”

From L-R: Sunanda Khaitan (Vice President, Lakmē), Priyanka Kapadia (Celebrity Stylist), Nachiket Barve (Fashion Designer), Tina Tahiliani (Executive Director, Ensemble), Ainee Nizami Ahmedi (Editorial Director, ELLE India) and Jaspreet Chandok (Group Vice President, Reliance Brands).





This season’s winners were chosen after an intensive selection process, where each finalist presented not just garments but a vision—a clear expression of identity and innovation. The jury included Ainee Nizami Ahmedi (Editorial Director, ELLE India), Priyanka Kapadia (Celebrity Stylist), Nachiket Barve (Fashion Designer), Tina Tahiliani (Executive Director, Ensemble), Sunanda Khaitan (Vice President, Lakmē), and Jaspreet Chandok (Group Vice President, Reliance Brands). The designers who participated were mentored by Sabina Chopra.

Gaach by Pranita Choudhury

As the designers take over the fashion industry, Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Editorial Director, ELLE India, states, “Serving on the GenNext jury is a front-row seat to fashion’s next chapter—one that’s bold, exciting, and refreshingly original. I’m eager to watch these talented voices redefine style in 2025.”

Speaking about the initiative’s lasting impact, Sunanda Khaitan reflects on how it has consistently shaped the industry’s landscape: “Each season, we are excited to witness a new cohort of dynamic young designers bringing their vision to the runway. The program continues to play a transformative role, offering India’s emerging fashion talent a powerful launchpad, nurturing innovation, and fostering creativity across the country.”

By Anam Husain

That transformative potential is something Nachiket Barve understands personally. A GenNext alumnus himself, he credits the program for providing invaluable mentorship and visibility early in his career: “The GenNext platform truly provides a showcase that lets young designers reach out to a wider audience and refine their businesses with mentorship that will hold them in good stead over the coming years as they navigate the path ahead.”

For Jaspreet Chandok, the winners of the 40th edition represent exactly what the program stands for—fearless creativity and originality:

“This year’s winners bring bold perspectives and a distinct design language—further reinforcing our belief in the power of nurturing young voices to push boundaries and reimagine what’s next.”

23°N 69°E by Mohammed Anas Sheikh





Priyanka Kapadia, celebrity stylist, states, "I’ve always loved how GenNext nurtures creativity, giving young designers the confidence to experiment and the guidance to refine their craft. This year’s winners shine with fresh ideas and a strong design voice, and I am excited to see them on this amazing platform."

As Mohammed Anas Sheikh, Anam Husain, and Pranita Choudhury prepare to unveil their collections at NIF Global Presents GenNext Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, they step into a lineage of designers whose debut moments on this platform have become turning points. For them, the runway is not just a stage—it’s the first chapter in a career that could, like their predecessors, shape the course of Indian fashion for years to come.

The NIF Global Presents GenNext Lakmē Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, remains a beacon for emerging talent, proof that the right opportunity at the right time can change everything. And if the past is any indication, the future these three designers are about to create will be nothing short of extraordinary.

