Fashion

Old Money, New Rules: How Men’s Fashion Is Redefining Quiet Power

From heritage tailoring to flex-worthy details, modern menswear is blending timeless polish with contemporary confidence.

| Chiara Dutta
Old Money Meets New Money: The New Language of Menswear

Where classic tailoring meets modern flex, today’s menswear is rewriting luxury through effortless polish, subtle status, and confident self-expression.

Harry Styles Redefines Quiet Luxury

Harry Styles redefines quiet luxury by refusing to let it fade into the background. Instead of sticking to muted tones and predictable tailoring, he injects colour, softness, and personality into classic silhouettes.

Timothée Chalamet and the New Rules of Power Dressing

Timothée refreshes traditional suits with bold prints and unexpected colour palettes, turning classic tailoring into a playful, fashion-forward statement that never plays it safe.

Shahid Kapoor Keeps Menswear Timeless

Shahid Kapoor keeps his menswear rooted in clean, basic silhouettes, but elevates them with playful colours and unexpected prints, striking the perfect balance between timeless and trend-aware.

Shawn Mendes Shows How Relaxed Menswear Wins

Shawn Mendes proves relaxed menswear always wins by keeping his silhouettes rooted in old-money classics, then remixing them with Gen Z flair through playful colours and the occasional cropped blazer.

Ishaan Khatter Brings Ease to Luxury Dressing

Ishaan Khatter brings ease to luxury dressing by favouring soft neutrals while boldly experimenting with proportions and silhouettes, proving that comfort and high style can coexist effortlessly.

The New Balance in Modern Menswear

Modern menswear is no longer about choosing between tradition and trend. It’s about blending both with confidence.

Where Classic Meets Cool: The Future of Men’s Style

Today’s menswear thrives in the space between heritage and individuality, where sharp tailoring meets fearless self-expression. It’s no longer about fitting a mould, but about owning your narrative, one perfectly balanced outfit at a time.

