Mrunal Thakur’s Paithani Power Move: Thodi Modern, Purna Marathi

Some silhouettes don’t follow trends, they carry legacy. And every now and then, a look reminds us why certain traditions remain fashion’s most powerful statements. Mrunal Thakur’s recent red and green silk sari appearance does just that. Rich in colour, weighty in craftsmanship, and styled with intention, the look is unmistakably Marathi — opulent, confident, and worn with ease.

Decoding the Red and Green Silk Sari That Stole the Show

The silk sari, rendered in a classic Paithani-inspired palette of deep emerald green and burnished red, anchors the look firmly in Maharashtrian tradition. These colours are ceremonial staples, long associated with prosperity and celebration. The natural lustre of the silk does much of the work, catching the light with every fold and drape, while the contrasting pallu adds depth without overwhelming the silhouette. There’s no attempt to modernise the sari itself — and that’s precisely where its power lies.

Instagram: @mrunalthakur

Why This Silk Sari Defines Effortless Opulence

What makes this look feel truly opulent is its restraint in styling, despite the richness of the fabric. The silk is structured yet fluid, regal yet wearable. The balance between colour, sheen, and drape keeps the sari from feeling costume-like, proving that grandeur doesn’t need excess when craftsmanship leads the narrative.

Blouse, Jewellery and Draping Hacks for a Silk Sari

The red blouse, finished with traditional detailing, complements the sari rather than competing with it. Its fitted silhouette anchors the look, allowing the sari’s colours to take centre stage. Jewellery is layered thoughtfully: a gold choker sits close to the neck, paired with matching earrings that frame the face. Stacked gold bangles add movement and texture, reinforcing the heirloom feel.

The drape remains a classic — neat pleats, a well-placed pallu, and clean lines.

Nail the Look

The finishing touches complete the picture. Mrunal Thakur’s hair is styled in a sleek bun adorned with a gajra, an unmistakable nod to traditional Marathi aesthetics. The floral accent softens the look while adding fragrance and texture. Makeup stays warm and luminous, with defined eyes, a subtle bindi, and a natural glow that complements the sari’s richness.