NEXT- London's Bold, Effortless Style Now In Pune

Bringing the boldness and impeccable style of London to India with a love for outstanding designs and quality in apparel, indulge in conversation-starter outfits as you walk into the new NEXT store at Pavilion Mall this festive season. The iconic UK fashion brand, NEXT, founded in 1982, is known for its mastery of classic modern styles and refinement, as well as exceptional design. NEXT officially opened its first store in India last month through an association with Myntra Jabong India Pvt. Ltd. (MJIPL) and its franchise partners.

With over 460 UK stores, 265 international franchise outlets and an online presence in 80 countries across the globe, NEXT has grown to become one of the UK's largest fashion retailer, focusing on selling beautifully designed, high-quality goods that are sustainably sourced and reasonably priced.With unrivalled craftsmanship, and eye-grabbing pieces that deserve center stage in your wardrobe for both him, her and the tiny ones, the new range is sure to get the party started!

With the launch of the first NEXT store in Pune, indulge in a retail experience like no other, with classic shapes that make a range that combines functionality with art. Located in Pune, the 7,100 sq. ft. store embodies British elegance and modernity, bringing Indian shoppers closer to its globally celebrated fashion.

NEXT stores worldwide are strategically designed to guide customers through different product categories, creating an inviting and seamless shopping environment. Following this design philosophy, the Pune store at Pavilion Mall—one of the city’s most vibrant retail hubs—offers the brand’s complete shopping experience across men’s, women’s, and children’s categories.

Commenting on the launch, Venu Nair, Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Omni-channel, Myntra, said, “Our collaboration with NEXT gives Indian consumers access to globally acclaimed collections across women’s, men’s, and children’s wear. The brand’s exceptional designs and quality have filled gaps in the market, particularly in premium children’s fashion, where options remain limited.”

He added, “Partnering with Shoppers Stop, a pioneer in India’s premium department store landscape, allows us to extend NEXT’s reach. Their legacy, consumer connect, and expansive footprint make them an ideal partner for bringing NEXT’s collections closer to Indian shoppers.”

NEXT plans to broaden its reach beyond standalone locations, bringing more classic styles closer to you, by establishing shop-in-shops at stores like Shoppers Stop, one of the largest large-format retailers in India. In the works are many more stores to come, soon in a city near you! India's ever growing style conscious customer base call for the need for international fashion, making it a key market for NEXT's worldwide development.

Over the next five to six years, NEXT aims to establish more than 50 points of sale across India,Coming soon to more spaces with new stores in the roadmap including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to amp up your closet with effortless clothing.

This festive season, walk into the NEXT store in Pune for eye-catching designs, striking colourways and classic shapes for an outfit that combines functionality with art.