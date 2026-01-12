subscribe
Quarter Zip Jumpers Are Trending. Here's How To Style Yours And The 6 Best To Shop Now

Given the 'fashion' stamp of approval by Chanel, it's no longer the preserve of finance bros.

If one item of clothing has been on what you might call a 'redemption arc', it's the quarter-zip jumper. It was once condemned to forever be associated with the 'finance bro' wardrobe – sharing a fate with slimline puffer gilets – only to get the stamp of approval from an unlikely rescuer: Chanel.

Yes, the maison synonymous with quilted leather handbags, tweed skirt suits and pearls gave the quarter-zip jumper the 'fashion treatment' for its latest Métiers d'art show, which this season was staged in a disused subway station in New York City. It's worth mentioning at this juncture that not only was the quarter-zip included, it opened the show. And what an opening. Matthieu Blazy decided to style the jumper, collared popped and fully unzipped, with a pair of jeans that weren't denim at all but leather (genius).

This might have seemed like the first step on its 'journey', but that's not entirely accurate. Having jumped back a few months to last year's shows, which finished in October, the groundwork had, in fact, already been laid for the quarter-zip's comeback.

The street-stylers took the knit under their wing, recalibrating its aesthetic from the world of finance to fashion. The key seems to be elevation. When Tamu McPherson wore a quarter-zip toLouis Vuitton, she paired it with separates that were the opposite of 'square' – a tunic-style skirt worn over balloon-hemmed sweatpants, both in the same brown as the sweater. Did she resemble a background character in Industry? No she did not.

Other ways to wear the quarter-zip include a pleated knee-length skirt (preferably styled with toe-cap pumps or an otherwise fabulous slingback), tailored barrel-leg trousers or, naturally, straight-legged jeans (again, polish the silhouette by adding a heel into the equation).

One of my favourite quarter-zips is by Filipa K, a ribbed knit whose elongated collar means that it makes something of a statement as it falls over the shoulders. Why not style a tomato red polo neck, as well as a white shirt, underneath to maximise its layering potential even further, finishing the look with something unexpected on the bottom half – a denim maxi skirt instead of jeans, say, or elegant cargo pants? As long as you don't reach for a gilet in this context, the quarter-zip will have you ahead of the curve, and especially the bros, this January.

