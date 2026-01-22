subscribe
All Black, All Attitude: Sonam Kapoor Proves Pregnancy Can Be High-Fashion with Hermes Bag Worth Rs 6.8 Lakh

No compromises; maternity style, the Sonam Kapoor way.

| Rasikka Deorey
Style is never in question for Sonam Kapoor — the look always lands. Her recent all black look has the internt go gaga, highlighting her baby bump. Kapoor challenges traditional maternity wear, making a confident and empowering statement about pregnancy fashion. What stands out is Sonam’s personal confidence in the look, proof that it’s not just the outfit, but how she wears it, quietly encouraging expectant mothers to embrace their changing bodies and personal style.

A look rooted in self-love and gratitude rather than performative fashion, that’s where the real inspiration lies. Beyond noise, the statement speaks for itself.

Pregnancy Shoot That’s Breaking Fashion Rules

Fashion has always been a form of communication, of thoughts, beliefs, and culture. Yet women, especially mothers, have long been told to edit themselves. Adjust. Cover up. Hide it. Those instructions have echoed for far too long. Which is why choosing not to soften, not to shrink, and not to silence oneself feels quietly radical. Embracing pregnancy without muting personal style isn’t about spectacle, it’s about ownership.

Some may argue the top is too short or not the “right” size. That’s precisely the point. The look carries confidence, not apology, pushing past the noise of unsolicited opinions. In wearing it as she did, Sonam Kapoor didn’t just dress for herself, she set an example for mothers everywhere. And the message landed, exactly as intended.

The Hermès Moment: A Black Bag Worth Rs 6.8 Lakh

Mothers have earned the fancy and the luxury; after all, the work is anything but ordinary. Sonam Kapoor leans into that idea with ease, letting her Hermès clutch take a quiet spotlight. Crafted from Swift calfskin leather, the bag brings refinement without overpowering the look. The Maximors, defined by its sculptural handle is inspired by classic horse-bit detailing. 

Priced for its versatility as much as its craftsmanship, it moves seamlessly from day to night and can be styled three ways, proof that true luxury lies in function as much as form. As they say 'An Hermès is never just a bag; it’s an investment.' Consider this your cue, mothers!

Why All-Black Works So Powerfully During Pregnancy

The look strikes a balance between high fashion and quiet reassurance. All black carries its own psychology; confidence, authority, and empowerment, three things mothers are rarely credited for enough. Here, Sonam became a canvas, making a statement about embracing pregnancy through fashion and luxury, without dilution. It speaks of strength, not fragility, reflecting the brighter, more assured side of the journey.

And if anyone still feels the need to comment, one iconic pop-culture moment says it best. Remember when Ross questioned Rachel’s outfit in Friends? Her response still holds: “No uterus, no opinion.”

Styled by Rhea Kapoor: Sharp, Chic, Confident

The sister duo is fashion’s ultimate power pack; one styles, the other delivers. Over the years, Rhea Kapoor has quietly shaped some of the most talked-about looks, with Sonam as her most instinctive muse. Together, the Kapoor sisters are known for creating moments that linger; considered, deliberate, and statement-making.

This look is no exception. Rhea understood the brief with absolute clarity: dress Sonam in her own identity while centring confidence, not just for her sister, but for every mother watching. Delicate Zoya jewels softened the mood, while accents like the belt delivered the statement. The styling strikes a balance between strength and softness, keeping Sonam’s signature intact; chic, modern, feminine, and effortlessly assured. That’s the power they hold, together.

Pregnancy Fashion, But Make It Luxury

Yes, mothers deserve all the good things, and that includes being gifted with the precious. Luxury, after all, has never been about loud logos or chasing attention, but intention. The comfort of the right fabrics matters even more during such a sensitive time, where quality and softness aren’t indulgences, but necessities. Pregnancy fashion in the luxury space has moved beyond purely practical dressing, embracing designer pieces that balance style with ease. Sonam Kapoor’s look featuring Maison Alaïa, The Row, and Hermès captures this shift with quiet confidence.

The tailoring does the real work here: a fit that feels natural, where you’re not self-conscious but self-assured. Instead of drowning in loose silhouettes or bulky layers opt for clean lines, thoughtful layering, and designs that follow the body. Allow changing curves to be celebrated, not concealed.

The takeaway is simple! Believe in yourself, trust the strength you carry, and embrace it, unapologetically, with style that feels as good as it looks.

 

