All Black, All Attitude: Sonam Kapoor Proves Pregnancy Can Be High-Fashion with Hermes Bag Worth Rs 6.8 Lakh

Style is never in question for Sonam Kapoor — the look always lands. Her recent all black look has the internt go gaga, highlighting her baby bump. Kapoor challenges traditional maternity wear, making a confident and empowering statement about pregnancy fashion. What stands out is Sonam’s personal confidence in the look, proof that it’s not just the outfit, but how she wears it, quietly encouraging expectant mothers to embrace their changing bodies and personal style.

A look rooted in self-love and gratitude rather than performative fashion, that’s where the real inspiration lies. Beyond noise, the statement speaks for itself.

Pregnancy Shoot That’s Breaking Fashion Rules

Fashion has always been a form of communication, of thoughts, beliefs, and culture. Yet women, especially mothers, have long been told to edit themselves. Adjust. Cover up. Hide it. Those instructions have echoed for far too long. Which is why choosing not to soften, not to shrink, and not to silence oneself feels quietly radical. Embracing pregnancy without muting personal style isn’t about spectacle, it’s about ownership.

Some may argue the top is too short or not the “right” size. That’s precisely the point. The look carries confidence, not apology, pushing past the noise of unsolicited opinions. In wearing it as she did, Sonam Kapoor didn’t just dress for herself, she set an example for mothers everywhere. And the message landed, exactly as intended.

The Hermès Moment: A Black Bag Worth Rs 6.8 Lakh

Mothers have earned the fancy and the luxury; after all, the work is anything but ordinary. Sonam Kapoor leans into that idea with ease, letting her Hermès clutch take a quiet spotlight. Crafted from Swift calfskin leather, the bag brings refinement without overpowering the look. The Maximors, defined by its sculptural handle is inspired by classic horse-bit detailing.

Priced for its versatility as much as its craftsmanship, it moves seamlessly from day to night and can be styled three ways, proof that true luxury lies in function as much as form. As they say 'An Hermès is never just a bag; it’s an investment.' Consider this your cue, mothers!

Why All-Black Works So Powerfully During Pregnancy

The look strikes a balance between high fashion and quiet reassurance. All black carries its own psychology; confidence, authority, and empowerment, three things mothers are rarely credited for enough. Here, Sonam became a canvas, making a statement about embracing pregnancy through fashion and luxury, without dilution. It speaks of strength, not fragility, reflecting the brighter, more assured side of the journey.

And if anyone still feels the need to comment, one iconic pop-culture moment says it best. Remember when Ross questioned Rachel’s outfit in Friends? Her response still holds: “No uterus, no opinion.”

Styled by Rhea Kapoor: Sharp, Chic, Confident