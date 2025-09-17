Sourav Ganguly And Myntra Jabong Create Souragya, A Contemporary Ethnic Wear Brand Inspired By The Sartorial Heritage Of Bengal.

Ethnic wear in India, ahead of the festive season, is a high-demand category and sees a wave of fresh designs and styles.

Moreover, Durga Pujo preparations are incomplete without authentic Bengali designs and silhouettes.

It is a memory, a ritual, and a sense of belonging. The Tant drape worn on a Pujo afternoon, the shimmer of Jamdani in wedding photographs, and the Kantha stitch sewn by hands that knew patience and artistry. With Souragya, Sourav Ganguly, and Myntra reimagine these traditions for a new generation, presenting a premium ethnic wear brand that is as much about identity as it is about style.

A Label Rooted In Bengal

Sourav Ganguly's style and charisma, both on and off the field, have won millions of hearts. Souragya is an ode to the beautiful designs of the region, dating back thousands of years, that have been at the core of celebrations.

“Clothing has been a way to carry forward confidence, identity and tradition. While travelling across the world, I saw the love India’s vibrant culture receives. Souragya is my way of presenting those values through premium designs that make a presence felt in any setting,” he says.

“For me, Souragya is a reflection of my roots and my deep admiration for the cultural heritage of our region. Ethnic wear has always been close to my heart. Pujo or weddings always felt incomplete without it. This brand is my way of celebrating what I grew up seeing and wearing, the moments of joy with family and friends, the authenticity of tradition, and the beauty of design that evolves yet remains deeply rooted,” says Ganguly.

The collection draws inspiration from Bengal’s sartorial elegance with a contemporary interpretation. Kurtas cut in clean lines, sherwanis that command quiet gravitas, bandhgalas designed for sophistication, ceremonial dhotis crafted with comfort and dignity. Fabrics are premium, colours are rich, and silhouettes are timeless yet modern.

Power, Sophistication, Timelessness

Souragya is anchored in the Ruler archetype. It embodies power, sophistication, and timelessness — qualities that defined Ganguly’s leadership and now shape the brand’s aesthetic.

“Souragya is not just about fashion but about legacy. It extends my values of leadership, sophistication, and cultural pride for the region, while filling a white space in premium ethnic wear that celebrates regional authenticity with modern refinement,” Ganguly reflects.

Festive dressing, he believes, is an important part of celebrations. “The colors, fabrics and silhouettes we associate with festive occasions are always special. They carry the essence of togetherness and tradition. That is why Souragya is built on finely crafted kurtas, dhotis, sherwanis and ceremonial attire to ensure the authenticity of festive dressing remains intact while being relevant to today’s times.”

Designed For The Present, Inspired By The Past

The launch ahead of Durga Pujo is intentional. It is the season when ethnic wear is celebrated across India.

“My inspiration was to give the authentic art forms of our region a new face and identity relevant for today’s digitally savvy consumers. Celebrating Kantha, Tanth, Jamdani, and Batik, Souragya reinterprets these art forms through a refined, contemporary lens. It offers timeless yet versatile pieces that appeal to young professionals, modern traditionalists and families, helping them engage more confidently with ethnic wear that balances tradition and modernity,” Ganguly says.

Men today are embracing ethnic wear more confidently than before, he observes. “Yes, men are embracing ethnic wear more confidently today, blending tradition with contemporary styling. Growing up in Bengal, memories of wearing kurtas during Durga Pujo, of fabrics like Taant and Jamdani being part of everyday life, and the vibrancy of festive attire still guide my choices. Souragya draws from those enduring influences, reinterpreting them for the new generation.”

Souragya’s Journey With Myntra

To take Souragya from vision to reality, MJIPL, Myntra's B2B wholesale entity, has played a central role. The brand has been co-created under a licensing agreement, with MJIPL extending design expertise, sourcing networks and deep industry insights to ensure the collection feels both authentic and relevant.

“Souragya brings a unique blend of celebrity-inspired and heritage-led designs that are tailored for modern consumers. Rooted in Bengal’s cultural legacy and interpreted through a contemporary lens, it addresses a white space in premium ethnic wear. With the power of Sourav Ganguly’s vision and Myntra’s design expertise, Souragya is poised to resonate with millions of people, including his fans, across India,” says Suman Saha, CXO, Head of House of Brands, MJIPL.

The Collection And The Future

At launch, Souragya presents close to 100 styles in men’s categories, from kurtas and bandhgalas to sherwanis and dhotis. Each piece is designed to move effortlessly from Pujo pandals to wedding mandaps, from family gatherings to modern celebrations.

The story of Souragya is only beginning. The debut menswear line sets the tone, but the canvas is expanding. Women’s wear will soon join the collection, imagined with the same devotion to craft and contemporary design. The vision is clear. Souragya will grow into a complete destination for premium ethnic wear anchored in Bengal’s artistry yet resonating with wardrobes across India.

“Souragya is an extension of my legacy beyond cricket. It is about leadership, elegance and cultural pride expressed through fashion. Myntra’s association in bringing alive this vision has been important in this journey of making Bengal’s artistry relevant, premium and timeless for India and the world,” says Ganguly.

The Myntra platform, where the brand is available, with its expansive scale, will play a key role in how Souragya is experienced by shoppers across the country. With the platform covering nearly every serviceable pincode in India, the brand will reach far beyond the metros, connecting with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where festive and wedding wear is thriving. This reach allows Souragya to make premium ethnic wear accessible to a much wider audience, celebrating tradition with modern refinement across the country.