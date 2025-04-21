The World Of Sunaina Khera: A Designer's Journey Of Passion, Purpose And Redefining Bridalwear

Sunaina Khera isn't just designing clothes; she's crafting stories of empowerment, elegance, and timeless beauty for the modern bride. Her eponymous label is more than just a collection of garments; it's an ode to the women who inspire her, a celebration of their strength, diversity, and individuality. “Fashion has always been my language of self-expression. I was fascinated by how clothing could transform confidence, emotions, and even memories,” Khera shares.

Inspired by her formative years at the National Institute of Fashion Technology and shaped by a desire to blend tradition with modernity, Khera’s designs are a younger take on Indian bridalwear. “I love the juxtaposition of old and new. My designs are deeply rooted in hand embroidery and traditional techniques, but I interpret them with a fresh perspective—whether it’s through unexpected colour palettes, lighter drapes for ease of movement, or contemporary silhouettes that feel effortless yet statement-making.”

Inclusivity isn’t just about size—it’s about creating designs that resonate with different personalities and occasions, ensuring every woman finds something that feels like her

The enforced pause of the COVID-19 pandemic became a catalyst for innovation, inspiring her to create a collection of versatile, lightweight bridal pieces designed for the evolving landscape of smaller, more personal weddings. Her design philosophy revolves around the balance between minimal and maximal designs and inclusivity, "Empowerment comes from feeling incredible in what you wear," she explains. This translates into silhouettes that flatter diverse body types, fabrics that feel both comfortable and luxurious, and intricate detailing that enhances the wearer's natural grace. “Inclusivity isn’t just about size—it’s about creating designs that resonate with different personalities and occasions, ensuring every woman finds something that feels like her,” she adds



Sustainability forms the cornerstone of the brand's ethos. Khera prioritises hand embroidery, supporting skilled women artisans and embracing slow fashion. Garments are designed to be cherished and re-worn, minimising waste and promoting ethical working conditions. This commitment to mindful creation reflects a broader vision of fashion as a force for good.



Behind Khera’s success lies a powerful yet understated network of familial support. Her mother, now a full-time collaborator, brings experience and intuition to the design process. At the same time, her father offers a steady stream of business acumen. This collaborative environment is further strengthened by her husband, who creates a sounding board for ideas and a shared commitment to her vision. “Find your people—the ones who push you, support you, and remind you why you started”, Khera adds.

Khera envisions a future where bridal wear becomes even more personal and versatile. “I see craftsmanship remaining at the heart of bridal fashion, but with modern touches that make it feel effortless and intimate,” she concludes.